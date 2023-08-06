THE BOYZ choreographer Mihawk Back faces backlash for remarks on group's dancing style; Studio issues apology

Mihawk Back received backlash for his rude comments towards THE BOYZ. Known for his amazing dancing skills, he is called the genius behind K-pop choreographies for a huge group like SM Entertainment's EXO. The dance master has landed in hot waters for his comments on a recent YouTube video.

THE BOYZ choreographer Mihawk Back faces backlash

The choreographer of group THE BOYZ and Choi Young Joon another renowned dance director who has choreographed dances SEVENTEEN sat down for a podcast video for 1MILLION Dance Studio. The two choreographers were seen discussing differences between SEVENTEEN and THE BOYZ's dancing styles while watching the Super Music video. Minhawk Back commented, "I feel like SEVENTEEN did better" to which Choi Young Joon replied saying that both the groups did well to the point where it was difficult for him to choose.

The Love Shot choreographer added that according to him SEVENTEEN was better no matter what. While the Pretty U dance director elaborated that the two groups were neck to neck and that he had done three songs with THE BOYZ so he was aware of the skills the group members possess, exceptionally well and could not be found anywhere else. Mihawk Back added, "I think they (THE BOYZ) are really going to get mad when they hear this".

Netizens' reaction and 1MILLION Dance Studio's apology

This incident enraged fans as they believe the choreographer went out of line about the ROAR singers' dancing skills. Fans went ahead criticizing his words and expressed their disappointment. This led to the deletion of the podcast video. 1MILLION Dance Studio eventually deleted the video and issued an apology on their YouTube channel's community section. They apologized to fans for uploading content that had inappropriate remarks while discussing Idol group choreographies. The studio deleted the video by saying that they would do their best to internally inspect the content procedure so that this incident does not occur in the future. While reflecting on their shortcomings, the studio once again apologized to fans for making them uncomfortable with the video and said they would repay fans in a much better way.

