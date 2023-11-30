The Eve fame Seo Ye Ji concludes exclusive contract with management label GOLDMEDALIST

Seo Ye Ji, the K-drama actress celebrated for her compelling portrayal in globally acclaimed dramas like The Eve and Its Okay to Not Be Okay, made a significant decision regarding her professional journey by choosing not to renew her exclusive management contract with her management agency for 5 years, GOLDMEDALIST.

The management label representing celebrated South Korean actress Seo Ye Ji officially announced the conclusion of their four-year exclusive contract on November 30, 2023. This confirmation marked the end of their professional collaboration, signifying a notable transition in Seo Ye Ji's career trajectory.

In their statement, the management label expressed gratitude towards Seo Ye Ji, acknowledging the meaningful journey they shared over the years. They emphasized the value of the cherished memories forged during their partnership, extending heartfelt appreciation to the actress for selecting GOLDMEDALIST as her agency.

The announcement from GOLDMEDALIST also conveyed sincere well-wishes for Seo Ye Ji's future endeavors, underlining their support for her as she embarks on a new chapter in her career. This departure from the agency has stirred curiosity among fans and industry followers, sparking discussions about the actress's potential plans and projects in the coming days.

Seo Ye Ji's dynamic performances and impactful roles have garnered acclaim, elevating her profile within the entertainment industry. As she steps into this new phase following the conclusion of her contract, fans remain eager to witness her future ventures and anticipate the next chapter in her flourishing career.

Seo Ye Ji was acquitted by a South Korean Court in an alleged bullying and gaslighting case

In 2021, actress Seo Ye Ji encountered a string of controversies involving her past relationship with Kim Jung Hyun and allegations of involvement in school violence. Amidst these issues, a brand previously associated with Seo Ye Ji for endorsing their nutritional supplements took legal action after the scandals surfaced.

The brand, having initiated a contract with Seo Ye Ji to be their model and spokesperson, paid her agency a substantial fee of 450 million KRW (around 347,670 USD) for her services in mid-2020. However, following the controversies that tarnished her public image, the brand moved to terminate the contract, citing clauses that demanded ad models avoid actions detrimental to their public reputation.

In response, the brand filed a lawsuit against Seo Ye Ji and her agency, alleging a breach of contract and seeking compensation totaling 1.275 billion KRW (approximately 983,030 USD) in penalties. However, on November 16, the Seoul Central District Court acquitted the actress of the charges. Nevertheless, the court-mandated Seo Ye Ji's agency, GOLDMEDALIST, to reimburse the brand sponsor with an amount of KRW 225 million (approximately USD 172,000). This legal verdict brought a conclusion to this aspect of the controversy, though the public scrutiny around Seo Ye Ji's past actions continued to impact her career and public perception.

