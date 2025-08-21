F1 India Box Office Update: Brad Pitt's movie stays in race to smash Rs 100 crore net; Emerges biggest hit of Summer 2025 in the country

F1, directed by Joseph Kosinski and starring Brad Pitt is having a dream run at the box office. It has been 56 days of the movie running in India, and the performance doesn't cease to amaze. A movie that was expected to do roughly Rs 20 crore net at the Indian box office in its full run, will end up with collections of around or little over Rs 100 crore, thanks to its exceptional word of mouth. After 8 weeks, F1's collections stand at Rs 96.60 crore net (Rs 118.70 crore gross), and there's steam still left.

Advertisement

The Week Wise India Box Office Collections Of F1 Are As Under

Week India Net Box Office 1 Rs 34.50 crore 2 Rs 24.90 crore 3 Rs 13.40 crore 4 Rs 10.90 crore 5 Rs 4.30 crore 6 Rs 4.10 crore 7 Rs 3.30 crore 8 Rs 1.20 crore Total Rs 96.60 crore net in 8 weeks

F1 Braves Competition From Biggies In India

F1 has braved competition from Sitaare Zameen Par, Maa, Metro In Dino, Jurassic World: Rebirth, Maalik, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Superman, Saiyaara, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Mahavatar Narsimha, Kingdom, Dhadak 2, Son Of Sardaar 2, War 2, Coolie, Freakier Friday, Weapons and a bunch of other movies, to reach where it is. With no new big releases this week, F1 should get more screens to perform in. The collections in week 9 should most likely be higher than week 8. Then, the buzz around its digital premiere should most likely lift it to a lifetime of Rs 100 crore net.

F1 Continues Crushing Global Predictions Each Week

At the global box office too, F1 has been crushing it, showing great holds each week. All projections went wrong in the opening weekend, and they continue going wrong even now, each week. The film gears up for a finish to the north of USD 600 million worldwide. It will be a photo-finish with Superman. The difference between both movies is that F1's international collections are higher while Superman's domestic collections are higher.

Advertisement

F1 In Theatres

F1 plays in theatres now. Have you watched the racing epic yet?

ALSO READ: Box Office: Brad Pitt's F1 crosses USD 550 million worldwide; Gets back IMAX screens globally due to public demand