Vishwambhara Glimpse: Chiranjeevi’s fantasy actioner promises a blast but gets postponed to Summer 2026

Chiranjeevi is celebrating his 70th birthday on August 22, 2025. As the Megastar turns a year older, the makers of his upcoming films are gearing up to release exciting updates, starting with Vishwambhara.

Vishwambhara Mega Blast Glimpse: Chiranjeevi’s fantasy movie postponed to 2026

Chiranjeevi’s fantasy film makers have unveiled a brand new glimpse into the world of Vishwambhara. The short clip showcases the Megastar in an action-packed avatar, with extensive use of visual effects.

Initially, the movie was expected to hit theaters in 2025; however, the glimpse has now confirmed that it will release in Summer 2026. According to reports, the second half of the film relies heavily on visual effects, so the makers are taking additional time to perfect them.

Sharing the update on X (formerly Twitter), the makers penned, “His MASS and AURA will takeover the universe. #MegaBlastGlimpse from #Vishwambhara out now. Happy Birthday MEGASTAR Chiranjeevi. MEGA MASS BEYOND the UNIVERSE. #Vishwambhara in cinemas Summer 2026.”

Watch the birthday glimpse here:

More details about Vishwambhara

Vishwambhara is an upcoming Telugu-language fantasy actioner, directed by Vassishta. Featuring Chiranjeevi in the lead role, the film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, Ashika Ranganath, and many more.

With MM Keeravani composing the musical tracks and scores, Chota K Naidu is cranking the camera while Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and Santhosh Kamireddy are editing it.

Chiranjeevi’s next movie

Chiranjeevi was last seen in a lead role for the actioner Bhola Shankar. Directed by Meher Ramesh, the film featured the veteran actor as a taxi driver in Kolkata, living with his sister. However, when he crosses paths with a crime syndicate, a shocking secret is revealed, showing he is more than what meets the eye.

The 2023 flick was the remake of Ajith Kumar starrer Vedalam. Apart from the Godfather actor, it also starred Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, and Sushanth as co-leads.

Chiranjeevi is currently filming for the tentatively titled Mega157, directed by Anil Ravipudi. The comedy action flick has Nayanthara as the female lead, while Venkatesh Daggubati is expected to make a cameo appearance.

Moreover, the Megastar also has films lined up with directors Srikanth Odela and Bobby Kolli.

