Jolly LLB 3 Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s movie

Akshay Kumar fans are on cloud 9 as one of his much-awaited films has hit the theatres. It's Jolly LLB 3 release day, and Bollywood buffs are already out catching the shows of this one. Social media is filled with netizens talking about the movie, which also stars Arshad Warsi in a pivotal role. If you are someone who is wondering whether to watch this courtroom drama or not, then we have got 7 tweets that you must read before coming to a conclusion.

Fans' reaction after watching JollyLLB 3

Taking to their X handles, one of the fans wrote, “Two struggling Jollys go head-to-head in #JollyvsJolly an exciting premise that feels good but doesn’t quite hit the peak yet. Till interval, you’re drawn into the serious cause the film champions, with subtle nods to the earlier installments.” Another fan wrote, “First Half Review Conflicts, Drama, Comedy..Good.. Akshay Kumar & Arshad Warsi too Good.. Let See What happened In 2nd Half..”

Third fan wrote, “When i see the words “rave review”, the first film struck my mind is BABY. The initial reviews and Imdb opening rating were extraordinary. A decade later, #JollyLLB3 somehow come closer to that one.” Some other comments read, “#AkshayKumar is So funny in #JollyLLB3 Literally his best comic timings in last 10 years, that MUJRA Scene”, “Emotion, Laughter,Powerful Acting”, “#AkshayKumar always delivers better movies and content oriented...he released a lot of movies in a year but harshly you"ll find weak content most of them are well pick up Actually audience never get attracted by good content They liked mud.”

Jolly LLB 3, which hit the theatres on September 19, stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor, Seema Biswas, Gajraj Rao and Boman Irani. The earlier instalments of Jolly LLB were well-received for their blend of satire and entertainment. With both Akshay and Arshad now sharing the screen, expectations are even higher.

