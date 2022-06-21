‘True Beauty’, ‘Extraordinary You’, ‘Dream High’ & more: Which is your favourite high school K-Drama?

K-Dramas are becoming popular more than ever and one genre is extremely popular and that’s high school dramas! From the beginning, this genre has done very well that it’s now its own umbrella term as it has romance, fantasy, suspense thriller, historic, musical, etc. Like ‘True Beauty’ follows Im Ju Kyung (Moon Ga Young), a high school student. Since she was little, she has had a complex about her appearance. To hide her bare face, Im Ju Kyung always wears make-up. Her excellent make-up skills make her pretty and she hides her bare face in front of others. She gets involved with 2 men; Lee Soo Ho (Cha Eun Woo) and Han Seo Joon (Hwang In Yeop).

‘Extraordinary You’ shows Eun Dan Oh (Kim Hye Yoon) is a student at a prestigious high school. Her family is wealthy, but Eun Dan Oh has a heart disease. Her fiance Baek Kyung (Lee Jae Wook) attends the same prestigious high school. She likes him a lot, but he does not like her at all. Then, Jinmiche, from the school cafeteria, tells Eun Dan Oh that she is a character in the comic ‘Secret’ like everybody else there.

One day, she falls down the school stairs. She feels her back touch the back of another student, among a group of male students. Her heart suddenly starts to flutter. Eun Dan Oh wants to find the male student who made her heart flutter. She eventually finds the student (Rowoon) and he is her classmate. He is a character that doesn't have a name. They get close and Eun Dan Oh names him ‘Haru’.

