Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: BTS Jungkook’s 3D release, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo at Lisa’s Crazy Horse Paris debut, more

From BLACKPINK Lisa's cabaret debut at the Crazy Horse Paris to BTS' Jungkook's 3D and Twinkling Watermelon's release know about the latest happenings in the world of K-pop and K-drama with our Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers list.

BLACKPINK's Lisa makes her cabaret debut at Crazy Horse Paris

BLACKPINK Lisa recently wrapped up a successful three-day cabaret show at Crazy Horse Paris from September 28-30. Fellow group members Jisoo, Rosé, and Jennie attended to show support for Lisa. Many VIPs and celebrities were spotted attending Lisa's performance such as Rosalía, Tyga, Frédéric Arnault, Kiel Tutin, and more.

BTS' Jungkook released the second single 3D feat. Jack Harlow

BTS' Jungkook is progressing in his career as a soloist. The Still With You singer made his debut as a soloist with the release of Seven which featured Latto, the American rapper. Now Jungkook released a second single track 3D feat. Jack Harlow, another American rapper on September 29. The official music video for 3D is also out. The track is doing extremely well on the music charts in just 2 days of its release.

TWICE's Chaeyoung sits out from READY TO BE World Tour concerts in Bulacan

TWICE's member Chaeyoung did not participate in the group's Ready To Be world tour concert shows held in Bulacan, Philippines due to ill health. The same was informed by JYP Entertainment through a formal statement. The shows were held on September 30 and October 1 in Bulacan. We wish TWICE's Chaeyoung to rest and recover well.

Twinkling Watermelon starring Ryeoun and Choi Hyun Wook saw rise in viewership ratings

Twinkling Watermelon which premiered on September 25 saw a debut of 3.1 percent viewership ratings for episode 1. The fantasy drama has maintained a steady position since with 3.3 percent viewership ratings for episode 2. The ongoing K-drama is a story about a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults) boy who has great musical sense. He mysteriously travels back in time only to meet his future father as a fellow student and form a band called Watermelon Sugar.

Bae Suzy is a famous K-pop idol in upcoming K-drama DOONA!'s new trailer

Bae Suzy will be playing the character of an ex-K-pop Idol alongside Yang Se Jong in the upcoming K-drama DOONA! The romance genre K-drama DOONA! will be released on October 20 on Netflix. The story revolves around an ex-K-pop idol and university student who live in a shared house and gradually become close to one another.

The Escape Of The Seven registers No.1 ratings amid Chuseok holidays

The revenge tragedy K-drama holds steady ratings even during the Chuseok holidays. Created by the producers of The Penthouse: War in Life, The Escape Of The Seven maintained the No.1 position in viewership ratings during the Chuseok holidays despite experiencing a slight dip since its premiere on September 29. The show tells the narratives of seven villains who get entangled in the disappearance of a girl driven by a web of lies and desires.

