10 Japanese K-pop idols with versatile charms: TWICE’s Momo, LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura, NCT’s Yuta and more

K-pop is a global phenomenon and idols from many countries have become a part of the industry. Japanese K-pop idols like TWICE’s Momo, LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura and many more have shown off their talent and charms over the years. These idols have also brought diverse talents and cultural influence to the industry. Japanese idols are also one of the reasons for the global fame of K-pop. As K-pop continues to evolve, the presence of Japanese idols enriches the genre. Here are 10 influential Japanese K-pop idols.

10 Best Japanese K-pop idols

TWICE’s Momo

TWICE’s Momo was born on November 9, 1996. She has a tall stature and is famous for her dancing skills. She has a splendid figure along with an amazing talent for performance. She has competed in the dance survival show Hit the Stage and competed with other K-pop idols who are also amazing dancers.

LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura

Sakura is known for her charisma, versatility, and strong stage presence in K-pop. LE SSERAFIM debuted in May 2022 with their first EP, Fearless. The album sold multiple copies during its pre-release and sold a whopping 175,000 copies on its release day. LE SSERAFIM made their latest comeback on August 30 with their fourth mini album, CRAZY.

NCT’s Yuta

NCT’s Yuta is all set to make his debut as a soloist in Japan in the latter half of this year. Additionally, he also held his debut showcase tour HOPE starting October 5. The tour kicked off in Fukuoka. Yuta has worked as an actor in Japanese dramas like Cool Doji Danshi and Cool Doji Danshi: Bokura no Koibana in which he took the main role. He also worked in the 2022 film High&Low: The Worst X.

aespa’s Giselle

Giselle is a dynamic rapper and vocalist known for her bilingual skills, effortlessly switching between Korean and English. Her bold presence and unique voice add depth to aespa's distinctive sound. The group will also be making a comeback on October 21 with Whiplash. Their latest release was earlier this year in May with Armageddon and Supernova.

IVE’s Rei

IVE's Rei is a talented Japanese rapper and vocalist known for her sweet yet powerful charisma. Her unique style and energetic performances have made her a standout member, captivating fans with her charm and talent. The girl group has been breaking records since their debut in 2021. With every comeback, they have been charting higher and garnering love from fans all over the world.

ENHYPEN’s Ni-ki

Ni-ki is the dancer and the youngest member. He is renowned for his exceptional dance skills and sharp stage presence. His dynamic performances and natural charisma have earned him widespread admirationENHYPEN was formed through the K-pop survival show I-LAND in 2020. The group is known for their tracks like Bite Me, Polaroid Love, Drunk-Dazed, and more.

TWICE’s Sana

Sana is known for her vibrant charm and infectious smile. Her playful yet graceful stage presence, along with her warm personality make her a fan favourite. TWICE rose to fame with the track CHEER UP, which went viral and became one of the biggest hits. They are also known for their songs like TT, Alcohol Free, Can't Stop Me, Fancy, and more.

LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha

Kazuha is a graceful dancer, thanks to her background in ballet. Her elegance, poise, and powerful performances make her a standout member of the group. The latest album blends genres like pop and electronic music. It reflects LE SSERAFIM's strong image and growing influence in the K-pop scene.

ILLIT’s Moka

Moka is the rapper of ILLIT, known for her striking visuals and charismatic presence. She brings a fresh, bold energy to the group with her dynamic performances and powerful rap skills. Despite being relatively new to the K-pop scene, Moka has quickly gained attention for her confidence and talent, making her one to watch as she continues to carve out her place in the industry.

BABYMONSTER’s Asa

Asa is known for her powerful vocals and captivating performances. Her charm and versatility contribute to the group's unique sound. Even before their debut, anticipation for them had been high as BABYMONSTER were positioned as YG Entertainment's next major girl group debut since BLACKPINK in 2016.

More popular Japanese K-pop idols

TWICE’s Mina

NCT’s Shotaro

P1Harmony’s Soul

Pentagon’s Yuto

Cherry Bullet’s Remi, May and Kokoro

Billlie’s Haruna and Tsuki

Purple Kiss’s Yuki

TREASURE’s Yoshi, Mashinho, Asahi and Haruto

Conclusion

Japanese K-pop idols are making significant waves in the K-pop industry, showcasing their diverse talents and uniqueness. These artists not only contribute to the global appeal of K-pop but also serve as role models for aspiring performers worldwide. Their journeys often reflect resilience, hard work, and a passion for their craft, inspiring fans to pursue their dreams. With their rising influence, it's exciting to anticipate what the future holds for K-pop as the space becomes more diverse.

