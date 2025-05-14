Yook Sungjae and Bona's The Haunted Palace is new K-drama underdog? Know about horror story taking over rankings

Yook Sungjae, Bona, and Kim Ji Hoon are front and center of what might be 2025’s biggest K-drama hit — The Haunted Palace.

The series dropped in April and didn’t take long to take over. Within weeks, it became the number one show in its time slot — not just once, but four weeks in a row. And it’s not just winning locally. Globally, it’s smashing records, as per OSEN.

With a peak rating of 11.3% (Nielsen Korea), the drama has been breaking its own records every week. It’s stayed at number one in its time slot for four weeks straight, outshining every other mini-series airing during that time.

As per the Korean Times, The Haunted Palace ranked number one in 89 countries. The US, UK, France, Australia, Canada, and more. It’s been climbing global charts fast. On IMDb, it's rated 8.6, currently the highest for any ongoing K-drama, as per Korea Times. And over at Rakuten Viki, it's holding a jaw-dropping 9.7.

Streaming platforms are calling it one of the most-watched series this season. Even Kino Lights, a top content search platform, listed it as the #1 most popular show across all genres in early May. That’s how strong the buzz is.

So what’s the show actually about? It’s a supernatural thriller set during the Joseon Dynasty. Yook Sungjae plays Yoon Gab, a well-respected palace official whose body gets taken over by an ancient serpent spirit called an Imoogi. Suddenly, everyone thinks he’s losing his mind.

Bona plays Yeo Ri — a talented glasses maker who also happens to be the granddaughter of a famous shaman. She has a divine gift but wants no part of it. The twist? The same spirit haunting Yoon Gab needs her body to ascend to the heavens. She refuses and, instead, steps into the palace — a place now crawling with angry female ghosts.

But here’s the thing that makes The Haunted Palace stand out: the ghosts aren’t just there to scare. They bring cultural beliefs and evoke folklore. The show treats them with surprising empathy. Instead of just horror, it gives us heartbreak, loss, and even moments of healing.

Visually, it’s stunning. The palace set is grand and shadowy. The costumes are rich and detailed. Every scene feels cinematic. The effects? Super polished. But it never goes over the top. The balance between eerie and emotional is what keeps people watching.

With 16 episodes in total, the series is airing under SBS and will wrap up on June 7, 2025. But it's already clear: The Haunted Palace isn’t just another historical drama or ghost story. It’s a breakout moment for its cast. A fresh take on Korean occult storytelling. And a new favorite for international K-drama fans everywhere.