EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn in talks for a horror comedy EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee, Fardeen & Ammy Virk reunite EXCLUSIVE: Deepika allots 100 days for Allu Arjun & Atlee's next Coolie (Hindi) Opening Weekend Collections War 2 (Hindi) Opening Weekend Box Office Mahavatar Narsimha races towards Rs 200 crore club Box Office: Coolie jumps to Rs 6.50 crore in Hindi War 2 sees a good jump on Independence Day in Hindi Coolie smashes past Rs 150 crore on day 1 Box Office Trends: War 2 opening day

Su From So Karnataka Box Office Update: Blockbuster Kannada horror-comedy approaches Rs 80 crore gross after 4 weeks

Su From So, directed by JP Thuminad and starring Raj B Shetty is the biggest Kannada movie of 2025, until the arrival of Kantara 2.

By Rishil Jogani
Updated on Aug 21, 2025  |  09:50 PM IST |  41K
Raj B Shetty
Su From So is a surprise Kannada blockbuster. It is the highest grossing Kannada movie of 2025 so far (Credit: Lighter Buddha Films)

Su From So, directed by JP Thuminad and starring Raj B Shetty is the biggest Kannada movie of 2025. The movie opened to collections of just around Rs 1 crore. The word of mouth of the movie was such that it kept seeing exponential growth every weekend, and holding exceptionally over the weekdays. The collections of the movie after 4 weeks in Karnataka, stand at Rs 78.50 crore.

Advertisement

Su From So Grosses Rs 78.50 Crore In Karnataka In 4 Weeks; Week 4 Gets Impacted By Coolie And War 2

It looked to do Rs 100 crore in its lifetime after the third weekend but there were drops in week 4 due to the arrival of Coolie and War 2. The collections in week 5 will be critical if it wants to be part of the club that only KGF: Chapter 2 and Kantara are a part of - The  Rs 100 crore gross Karnataka club.

The Week Wise Karnataka Box Office Collections Of Su From So Are As Under

Week Karnataka Gross Collections
1 Rs 20.75 crore
2 Rs 26.50 crore
3 Rs 22.95 crore
4 Rs 8.30 crore
Total Rs 78.50 crore

Su From So's Breakout In Kerala Shall Ensure It Enters The Rs 100 Crore Gross India Club

Su From So's content resonated even in Kerala. It saw a mini-breakout in the state. It stands at little under Rs 7.50 crore and may end its run in the vicinity of Rs 8 crore gross. The film didn't get much traction in Telugu states. However, the Rs 10 odd crore that the movie has grossed from outside Karnataka will be critical since it is with this amount that it will break into the Rs 100 crore gross India club. 

Advertisement

JP Thuminad's Next With Ajay Devgn?

The new of the success of Su From So has gone far and wide. Ajay Devgn recently had discussions with the director of Su From So, for a horror-comedy featuring him. If all goes well, JP Thuminad's next directorial may be with Ajay Devgn himself.

Su From So In Theatres

Su From So still plays in theatres. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn in talks with Su From So director for a horror comedy with KVN Productions

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles