2 trendy blouse designs from Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday’s closet to upgrade your Indian wear wardrobe
Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday were both spotted wearing matching blouses designed by Manish Malhotra. Let's see who pulled off the look better.
Tinsel town celebs never fail to impress with their impeccable taste in fashion. Always stepping out in style, they are the fashion trailblazers of Bollywood. Staying on top of trends, they sometimes end up wearing similar styles. Recently, Ananya Panday and Alia Bhatt were spotted flaunting contemporary-style blouses. Let’s take a look at who styled it better.
Alia Bhatt
Opting for an elegant saree, Alia Bhatt embodied a modern-day princess look. She radiated charm in a pink saree adorned with a minimal brocade design. The rose-pink color palette was perfectly complemented by gold brocade detailing.
For a contemporary touch, the Jigra star paired her saree with a tube-fit blouse. Designed over a nude fabric, the blouse featured intricate sequins and golden threadwork embroidery. Pulling it off like royalty, she looked stunning in this Manish Malhotra creation.
Keeping it classy, Bhatt styled her hair in a sleek bun. She accessorized with a Kundan-studded choker, a matching maang tikka, and earrings. Adding a stack of kadas and a statement ring, she kept her makeup minimal. She flaunted a nude base and completed her look with a soft pink lip shade.
Ananya Panday
Going bold with her fashion choice, Ananya Panday dazzled in a voguish piece from Manish Malhotra’s collection. She styled a heavily sequined saree in a neutral tone, pleating it to perfection.
Following classic MM aesthetics, the Call Me Bae star paired her saree with a tube-fit blouse. Similar to Bhatt’s, her blouse featured an elaborate sequined design over a neutral fabric. To keep the look shimmery, Panday accessorized with a crystal-studded neckpiece and a pair of statement danglers. A chic bracelet added the final touch.
Letting her wavy locks flow freely, she opted for a nude makeup base. A touch of cheek tint and highlighter enhanced her glow, while a peachy lip shade completed the look. She accentuated her eyes with light mascara, adding a subtle yet glamorous touch.
While Alia Bhatt paired the modern blouse with a traditional saree, Ananya Panday went for a fully contemporary look. Both divas carried this trend with elegance and charmed fans in their own way.
Who do you think styled it better—Ananya Panday or Alia Bhatt?
