Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in Rs 32,000 ivory kurta set at Raj Kapoor's 100-day celebration, proving she’s ultimate Begum of style

Last night, the Kapoor family came together to celebrate the centenary of Bollywood's legendary showman, Raj Kapoor. It was a big event that saw family members and other celebrities come together under one roof to pay tribute to this great filmmaker and actor. Among the many stars present at the event, Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the show with her beautiful and graceful appearance in an ivory kurta set. Let's take a deeper look at her attire.

Kareena's outfit chosen from the racks of Iqbal Hussain was the perfect combination of a modern aesthetic and timeless elegance. The double-layered ensemble was indeed a true showstopper. The outer jacket-style kurta piece was crafted in pure cotton silk with beautiful Gota work on the sleeves. A playful front tie-up at the end with tassel detailing contrasted with striking red piping. Under it, Kareena wore a lamé tissue inner-kurta that gave a slight shimmer effect and added glamour to it.

And she completed her outfit with a pair of crushed Dhaka pajamas, making it a traditional yet effortless chic. The Bollywood diva finished her look with a zari motif dupatta in ivory with red piping. Her outfit comes with a price tag of Rs 32,000.

She accessorized the whole ensemble with layered necklaces full of bejeweled detailing to complete the look. Adding to the regal charm were the matching Kadas and a statement ring, which tied her look together with effortless grace.

About the makeup, Kareena's look was a masterclass in subtle, striking glamour. Her skin radiated beauty with dewy foundation beaming through bronzing drops, which gave her a sun-kissed glow. Framed by perfectly defined brows, a wash of shimmering eyeshadow brought soft drama to her eyelids. Dreamy lashes brimming with mascara and highlighted cheekbones gave her a touch of otherworldly fantasy. A swipe of nude lipstick completed the look so that her natural beauty could shine.

Kareena Kapoor wore her hair sleek and simple, open and straight, allowing the ensemble to do all the talking. She paired the look with juttis that added comfort to the mix in the original Bebo style.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was not dressed for the occasion; she embodied it. The dress, the accessories, and the effortless styling were all homage to the legacy of the Kapoor family yet layered with her own modern, chic sensibilities.

Raj Kapoor may have been the original showman, but last night, Kareena Kapoor Khan proved that the Kapoor magic lives on—with just a little extra glam!

