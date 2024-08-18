Who says style has an age bar? Raha Kapoor is here to prove otherwise! The adorable baby girl of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is a rising star in the fashion as well as the entertainment world, much like her parents. She consistently serves some of the most striking looks, and we adore her style. Are you ready for a dose of pure cuteness as we check out the little angel’s latest super stylish fits?

So, what’s the wait for? Let’s dive right in and have a detailed glance at 4 of her super stylish outfit choices for some major fashion inspiration from Bollywood’s little fashion queen. It’s time to get inspired by little diva, Raha Kapoor.

4 incredibly cute outfits worn by Raha Kapoor:

Adorable denim dungarees:

One of the most incredibly adorable outfits Raha Kapoor has worn to date was her super cute look from earlier today. Her outfit featured a printed white graphic T-shirt with a half-sleeved style and high neckline. Its oversized fit went very well with the whole vibe—the teeny diva is already rocking it!

This was layered with super sassy dark blue sleeveless denim dungarees that totally rocked. She also added white sneakers with an adorable hairstyle to complete her look

Graphic T-shirt and shorts:

Raha Kapoor also showed us how to serve coolness with her comfortably casual ensemble. For this fun day out, she wore a white graphic T-shirt with an adorable brown print on it. The long and loose tee was all things cute and comfortable.

This was paired with high-waisted brown shorts with pockets on both sides. She also added matching white sneakers and a simply cute hairstyle to rock the whole look—How cute is that?

Pretty floral-printed frock:

Another super femme and fabulous look served by Bollywood's little fashion queen was the adorable frock she wore to spend the day at her Nani’s place. The white-based mini-dress was laden with a blue and purple-hued floral print that elevated the whole look.

Even the sassy pleated design added some charm to the look. She added white sneakers and a cute hairstyle to complete the statement look, and we’re totally obsessed.

Classy beige printed co-ord set:

One of the times Raha proved that she is undoubtedly her mom’s mini version was when the mother-daughter duo twinned in casual and chic beige outfits. While Alia wore a cool co-ord set with a bun and flat slippers, Raha Kapoor donned a half-sleeved knitted top with a cute and contrasting black moon print.

This was paired with matching, comfortable shorts, and black sneakers to complete the casual fit. Even her adorable bun matched her mom’s hairstyle, and we loved that.

So, it’s quite safe to say that Raha Kapoor has officially stolen the show and our hearts with her adorable fashion sense. Whether rocking florals or comfy co-ords, this little trendsetter proves that style comes in all sizes. We’re super excited to catch many more Raha Kapoor fashion moments, and we just can't wait.

So, which one of these adorable fashion moments was your favorite? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

