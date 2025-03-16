Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Aamir Khan confirms dating Gauri Spratt, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor urge paps to not click Raha’s pictures

The passing week was filled with so much happening in Bollywood, with Holi celebration coinciding with the weekend. While it could've been a little difficult for you to keep up with all the updates of the tinsel town, we've curated a list of top headlines to keep you well-informed with all the big updates of the week.

Here are the top 6 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week:

1. Aamir Khan confirms dating Gauri Spratt

On his 60th birthday, Aamir Khan hosted a meet and greet with the paps and confirmed dating a Bengaluru-based woman named Gauri Spratt. He also revealed that he has been dating her for over a year and a half.

2. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt urge paps to not click Raha's pictures

Alia Bhatt and her husband Ranbir Kapoor urged the paparazzi to respect their daughter Raha's privacy by not capturing or sharing her pictures without approval. The couple also assured that they don't want to initiate any legal action against anyone, while stressing their concern.

3. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma celebrate Holi with Rasha Thadani and more days after breaking up

Days after breaking up, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma joined Raveena Tandon's Holi party. They were seen embracing the festive spirit with Rasha Thadani, Abhishek Kapoor and more but avoided sharing a frame in any pictures from the celebration.

4. Ayan Mukerji's father and veteran actor Deb Mukherjee passes away at 83

Ayan Mukerji's father and veteran actor Deb Mukherjee passed away on March 14, 2025, after battling age-related ailments. Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Salim Khan, Karan Johar, and more were also seen attending the late actor's last rites.

5. Ibrahim Ali Khan allegedly slams Pakistani critic over

According to a screenshot shared by Pakistani critic, Ibrahim Ali Khan slammed him after he criticized his debut film, Nadaaniyan, and mocked him for his "nose job." Slamming the critic, Ibrahim called him "You ugly piece of trash."

6. Dhanashree Verma's cryptic post after Yuzvendra Chahal attends CT 2025 match with RJ Mahvash

A day after Yuvendra Chahal attended Champions Trophy 2025 match with RJ Mahvash, Dhanashree Verma dropped a cryptic note that read, "Blaming women is always in fashion."

