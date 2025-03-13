Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt urge paparazzi to avoid clicking daughter Raha’s photos; claim they want to avoid legal route

Bollywood’s beloved couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are not just celebrated for their acting prowess but also for being doting parents to their daughter Raha. Their affectionate mentions of her in interviews reflect their deep bond, making fans adore them even more. Recently, the duo requested the media, urging them to respect Raha’s privacy by refraining from clicking her photos. They also emphasized their hope to handle the matter without resorting to legal action.

Ranbir and Alia recently hosted a meet-and-greet event where they engaged with the paparazzi, sharing various insights. During the interaction, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor addressed the media requesting them to avoid clicking photos of their daughter, Raha.

He said, “Mein Mumbai mein pala bada hua hu. Hum industry mein born hue hai. All of you guys are family. Aese koi legal route lene ki humko jarurat nahi hai. Hum aap log ko bulaate hai aap se vinti karte hai aap log sunte ho. We all give words to each other aesa nahi ki hum ispe case kar denge, hum uspe case kar denge.”

The Love & War actor further added, “Aap logo ko bula kar hum bas vinti kar rahe for the betterment of our child. It might sound like a privileged problem, I understand that. But we are trying as parents how much we can do to protect our child. Jitna kar sakte karenge. Aaj kya anybody with a camera phone can do anything and post it and spread like wildfire. Toh wo humare control mein nahi hai. Aap humare family jese ho toh aap humare control mein hai. Hum aap ko bol sakte hai vinti kar sakte hai kyunki you can help us achieve this.”

Alia Bhatt also requested photographers and media professionals to respect Raha’s privacy by not capturing or sharing her pictures without approval. She highlighted legal provisions related to child privacy and data protection, stressing that a minor’s images cannot be used without consent from their parents.

She emphasized, "We don't want to push any action against anyone. But if somebody is not listening to us repeatedly, we are left with no other option."

Alia further opened up about her deepest fear regarding her daughter’s safety and said, "My worst nightmare is someone breaking in and taking Raha away."

When a paparazzo asked how they should handle spotting Raha at the airport, the Alpha actress responded by requesting that photographers allow their daughter to move first before taking pictures. She also urged them to cover Raha’s face with an emoji if her photo is captured and shared on social media.

