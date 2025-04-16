Soha Ali Khan calls it ‘practical’ to accept paparazzi as she reacts to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s decision to keep Raha away: ‘We’ve chosen to be…’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt humbly requested the paparazzi last month not to click their daughter Raha’s picture following the attack on Saif Ali Khan. Days later, Soha Ali Khan, who is also a mother to a 7-year-old daughter, shared her views on the matter.

While speaking with News 18, Soha Ali Khan stated that while she and her husband, Kunal Kemmu, also keep having such conversations, their relationship with the paps has been "respectful." She remembered once they were taking their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, to swimming, and their request was fulfilled after they asked the paparazzi not to click their pictures.

She emphasized that respect is still here, unlike Hollywood, and expressed gratitude about not reaching that stage yet.

“We’ve chosen to be public figures; our children haven’t. Therefore, I feel that they shouldn’t be affected by it. Having said that, it’s a part and parcel of life. We can’t fight against it." The 99 actress went on to add, "It’s more practical to accept it and to have that conversation with your child that there’s a certain interest in you and these strange people are taking your pictures because of a certain reason," she remarks.

The Rang De Basanti actress further suggested that one should explain to their child that there is nothing to worry or be upset about. However, if they’re uncomfortable about it, a solution to it can be figured out. She also admitted that with the advent of social media, parenting has become even "more challenging."

Soha stressed exploring a new world where parents have to be a source of love and support for their children. In addition to this, the actress also talked about the vast exposure that kids are subjected to due to social media. She pointed out that "predators" all over the world could be preying on "impressionable minds."

On a concluding note, Soha highlighted the importance of staying vigilant and involved in the lives of their kids to realize if they’re experiencing anything that’s making them physically uncomfortable at school or any other environment.

She remarked that it should be identified before it spirals, yet she realizes it is tough because of the validation that is coming from outside, like followers.

