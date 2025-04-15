Ranbir Kapoor’s mom Neetu Kapoor has coolest reaction after paps ask her ‘Raha kaisi hai’; WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made a mutual decision of avoiding media attention for their daughter Raha for safety purposes. Nonetheless, the little one continues to enjoy love and admiration on the internet and amongst the paparazzi. Most recently, Neetu Kapoor was spotted in the city, and she had a happy reaction after being asked about the little munchkin.

Neetu Kapoor is known for her polite nature and gentleness with the shutterbugs. She often indulges in a quick chat whenever she is spotted in the city. Being her usual self, the actress was spotted today, on April 15, as she exited a bank in Mumbai.

While making her way towards her car, she obliged the paps with a sweet smile and asked about their well-being, inquiring, "Kaise ho (how are you)?" who in response also replied that they were doing fine. When asked by the paparazzi, "aap kaise ho (how are you)?", she replied, "theek hoon (I'm fine)."

Before leaving, the paparazzi also asked the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress about her granddaughter, Raha. They asked, "Raha kaisi hai (How is Raha)?" Being the coolest grandmom, Kapoor turned back and flashed thumbs up with both her hands in jest, indicating that the little one was doing fine. She also waved at the paps before leaving.

Neetu Kapoor reacts after paps ask about Raha

During her latest outing, Neetu Kapoor kept it casual yet significant. She exuded her ethereal charm in a black top and flared denim pants with sandals. She left her hair open and carried a beige sling bag alongside.

It was only last month that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt organized a special meet and greet for the press in Mumbai. During the interaction, they urged the media not to post any unauthorized images of their daughter Raha, keeping her safety in mind. Alia deleted all the pictures of Raha from her Instagram account that showed her face.

On the professional front, the couple will reunite on-screen for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War which features Vicky Kaushal in the key role. The film is set to release next year on March 20, 2026.

