Alia Bhatt reveals lessons she has learned after becoming mother to Raha: 'Sometimes, just being present...'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been enjoying parenthood after they welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November 2022. Since then, the couple almost never fails to mention the little munchkin in their interviews. Recently, Alia revealed the lessons that she learned after becoming a mother. The actress mentioned the importance of ‘just being present.’

In a recent conversation with Harper’s Bazaar India, Alia Bhatt said that if she had to choose one, it would be ‘patience.’ She mentioned that she wasn’t really patient before. “And love, in its simplest, purest form,” the actress added.

Alia further expressed that adults usually think about the next thing, unlike her little one, Raha. She said, “But with her, I’ve learned that sometimes, just being present is enough. She’s not overthinking—she’s just there, ready to give you a hug.” Alia believed that this "simplicity" was also a lesson.

During the interview, Alia Bhatt revealed what types of films she would like to explore in the future. She shared that she wanted to do a complete comedy or a heartwarming love story.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had a meet-and-greet with the paparazzi on March 13, 2025. The actress also celebrated her 32nd birthday in advance at the event. The couple requested the paparazzi not to click photos of their daughter, Raha Kapoor.

Ranbir said, “It might sound like a privileged problem; I understand that. But we are trying as parents how much we can do to protect our child. Jitna kar sakte karenge (We will do how much we can). Today, anybody with a camera phone can do anything and post it and spread it like wildfire.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. It will be their second movie together. Vicky Kaushal has also been cast in the lead role. It is a romantic musical drama slated for release on March 20, 2026. Alia’s Spy Universe movie Alpha is scheduled to arrive on Christmas this year.