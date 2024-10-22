Airport style: Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Disha Patani showcase unique travel looks that span from classy to casual

Who said runways are only made for flights? At the airport, our Bollywood queens are proving that every step is a full-blown fashion moment. Recently, four stars- Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Disha Patani made the Mumbai airport look like their runway. From stylish casuals to graceful poise, this is how they mastered the skill of traveling in high fashion!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena knows how to do casual, but make it fashionable. Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted at the airport recently rocking a stylish all-white outfit. She sported a full-sleeved white kurta over a pair of wide-legged denim and brightened her look with a multi-coloured scarf around her neck. True to her style, she added a pair of sunglasses and a stylish handbag over her shoulder. Makeup was toned down and her hair styled in an elegant bun which contributed to an overall graceful yet fashionable look for Kareena.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor made a recent airport appearance wearing a stylish brown maxi dress with a sleek matching brown belt around the waist accentuating her frame. She carried a fashionable handbag in brown on her shoulders which matched the earthy colors of her outfit. Sonam Kapoor went for an easy yet dramatic look with sliders, spectacles, and no makeup on. She rounded off her look by keeping her hair loose and perfected the look of travel with elegance.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani indeed grabbed attention at the airport as she wore a gorgeous grey bodycon dress by Deme Love. The animal-printed full-sleeve mesh gown settled well on the body with beautiful draping details at the hip’s region. Disha accentuated the look with pretty pink lips, flawless makeup, and loose tresses beautifully falling down her shoulders which blended boldness and class. Once again, she proved her status as an airport fashion icon.

Shraddha Kapoor

With her airport ensemble, Shraddha Kapoor did her best with the denim-on-denim trend. She was seen in a white tank top inside a stylish denim jacket adorned with buttons, lapels and a very structured shoulder. In addition, she wore wide-leg denim trousers, creating a chic, put-together look. Shraddha finished the look with white pointed heels and a bucket bag and went easy on the make-up. The short hair, which was left loose, added a chic and simple twist to the appeal.

Well, there you go! Four stars, four different looks, and all are walking down the airport like runway queens. Of course, if you are a class apart traveler like Kareena, a fashionista like Sonam, cool like Shraddha or glammed up like Disha, these celebrities have already provided us with all the travel outfit inspiration needed.

