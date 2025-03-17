Alia Bhatt Vs Shraddha Kapoor Fashion Face-off: Who grabs the spotlight in silver sheen lehenga?

The internet comes to a standstill when one of the two beauties—Alia Bhatt or Shraddha Kapoor—pulls up in their jaw-dropping fashion charisma. It was a fashion moment when Alia walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra, and Shraddha closed the show for Rahul Mishra; it was an absolute cinema, albeit about fashion.

However, the two divas crossed their paths in a similar silver sheer lehenga, and we just could not fixate our eyes on one. So, here we are, dissecting the two haute couture lehengas to see who outshined whom. Let’s get into it.

Alia Bhatt in Manish Malhotra’s

No one can deny the fact that Alia Bhatt was at her peak desi fashion game around the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. It was the same time when Alia Bhatt, along with the movie’s male protagonist Ranveer Singh, walked the glorious ramp for Manish Malhotra and tongue-tied everyone with her heavenly attire. It was Manish Malhotra’s lavish grey velvet badla lehenga set.

The Jigra star's grey velvet lehenga featured zardozi floral embellishments on the skirt. The vertical parallel floral pattern created a stunning A-line silhouette, adding to its regal flair.

However, the blouse stole the show. An absolute masterpiece, the basque blouse featured honeycomb patterns in zardozi work, supported by an intricate hemline. The square sweetheart neckline featured a scalloped dip, and the sleeves featured huge pearls at the trim, adding to its ethereal grace.

Advertisement

The matching sheer dupatta of the actress’ Manish Malhotra lehenga elevated the ensemble to another level.

Shraddha Kapoor in Rahul Mishra’s

Shraddha Kapoor is lethal when she shows up in ethnic wear. It was around the time when Stree 2 was released, and Shraddha captivated netizens with her raw small-town beauty in kohl-rimmed eyes and silver nose pin. The superstar walked the ramp in all her glory, show-stopping (quite literally) Rahul Mishra’s show. She wore the ethereal Sunderbans ‘Lattice’ lehenga by the renowned label.

The Stree star's Rahul Mishra lehenga for the Indian couture week literally embodied ‘Sunderban’ on her lavish skirt. The lehenga featured intricate sequin work highlighting a mosaic of vibrant florals on the bed of glittery fabric. The actress' matching off-shoulder blouse was a chef’s kiss to the ensemble, as it highlighted a deep V neckline, perfectly adorned by the diamond choker.

And oh! This one had pockets!

Advertisement

Both Alia Bhatt's and Shraddha Kapoor’s lehenga couture was out-of-this-world with its arduously stitched details and innovative concepts. While Alia’s lehenga had a more traditional bride vibe with a contemporary hue and shimmer, Shraddha’s lehenga mostly fell into the category of the new-age and glamorous “bride’s maid.”