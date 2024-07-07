Janhvi Kapoor’s blingy lavender mini dress and white sneakers combo is a must-have for every after-party

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet night was a gala event and witnessed many familiar faces from Bollywood as attendees. Everyone came dressed to match the vibe and elevate the event. While most of the celebrities stuck with the outfits in which they came to attend the party, Janhvi Kapoor changed her clothes and opted for something comfortable (a shimmery mini dress) to dance her heart out at the after-party.

For the after-party, Kapoor changed her outfit altogether and dazzled in a blingy outfit. One can see, Janhvi wearing a mini dress and posing with her friends, sister, and boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya.

Janhvi Kapoor’s glittery mini dress and sneaker combo

While everyone in the picture remained in their former ensembles, Janhvi Kapoor opted for a glittery noodle-strapped halter-neck lavender mini-dress with ruched detailing and a plunged neckline. The hemline of her dress ended much before her knees.

However, her choice of shoes added more edge to the whole look. She went with a pair of white socks and white sneakers to go with the outfit. The Roohi actress struck a balance between comfy and style, and we loved it.

Janhvi Kapoor’s chic choice of accessories

She kept her hair and makeup from earlier including a sleek open hair updo with a brushed back detailing. For the makeover, she chose a dewy and sheen finish foundation with blush and highlighter adding charm to her face, with soft eyeshadow and winged liner, defined brows, and nude brown lip shade.

Janhvi Kapoor accessorized it by keeping the pair of peacock-themed ear cuffs but opted out of the neckpiece she wore with the lehenga.

Kapoor surely knows how to make an outfit look effortless and yet sexy. What are your thoughts about her lavender outfit?

The stunner also shared a detailed post with a series of pictures attached to it from the sangeet night and her lookbook. She explained what made her go for a peacock-themed attire for the event, and how Manish Malhotra’s team curated it for her.

Janhvi Kapoor in peacock-themed Manish Malhotra lehenga

Talking about her first look, Janhvi Kapoor, being the fashionista she is, wore a gorgeous peacock-themed lehenga with a matching choli and dupatta at her friend Radhika Merchant’s sangeet night with Anant Ambani.

She looked gorgeous and ethereal in the ensemble customized by Manish Malhotra and his team for the occasion. However, when the time came to perform onstage, she had to lose the cancan’s weight to groove onstage.

Which is your favorite look of both? Let us know in the comments section below.

