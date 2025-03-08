Ananya Panday keeps her vacation style minimal yet super pricey, with outfits worth over Rs 1.15 Lakh

Having her best time on one of the best islands of the Seychelles, Ananya Panday took a coastal escape we all crave. Keeping us updated about her trip, the actress posted her bold and hot looks on social media, making our hearts skip a beat. Whether it's a leopard print long skirt or a cover-up dress, the Call Me Bae actress’ fashion can prepare a style book on its own. Let’s break down the details of her ensembles!

Ananya Panday's carousel post featured everything from serene beaches to inspirational quotes. But what caught our attention were her two enchanting looks. In the first one, she was wearing a SKIMS Bandeau top priced at Rs 2,650. It was a bralesste top with a fitted bodice.

Bringing on the high-fashion glamor, she decided to create the bewitching look, adding the milky sheer long skirt featuring leopard prints from Dolce & Gabbana valued at Rs 16,800. It had a neat waistband with a flattering silhouette cascading down to her feet. Also adding a much-needed accessory to it, she carried a black Chanel bag and adorned her wrists with bracelets.

Advertisement

She kept her makeup subtle, with the radiant base enhancing her beauty, whereas blush glow and nude glossy lipstick gave the final touch. Her long tresses were parted in the middle and left open.

Shifting our focus to another photo of her, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress was enjoying the island in a long cover-up print dress from the Missoni, priced at Rs 95,864. This lightweight dress had multi-colored designs all over it, with sleeveless details and a scooped neckline adding a touch of elegance and a relaxing vibe. Giving the dress a bold touch, resulting in the perfect beach outfit to look up to, it had a slit cut at the side.

Advertisement

Not forgetting to add the accessory, our favorite Bella Chowdhary, aka Bae, carried a Miu Miu tote bag over her shoulders and added a cool touch with the tinted sunglasses. She left her hair strands open to flow freely.

The bralette top with long skirt and printed cover-up dress had their own vibe that made them just perfect to don on vacation. With their silhouette, design, and style, they had everything a girl needs for her dreamy vacation look. Take Cues!