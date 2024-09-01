Are you searching for the perfect coordinated set for those semi-casual outings where you want to look effortlessly stylish? Ananya Panday has got you covered. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress was spotted in Mumbai wearing a fabulous green coordinated set from Label Flavia. The fact that this outfit is affordable, priced at Rs. 5,499, makes it even more awesome.

So, what’s the wait for? Let’s take a detailed look at her green-hued outfit for a major dose of Ananya Panday-approved fashion inspiration.

Ananya Panday has often served some of the most sizzling and stunning outfits, leaving us swooning and gushing over her incomparable sense of style. But this does not mean that her casual and semi-formal looks are any less impressive. The diva was recently able to prove this fact as she stepped out in a pretty green outfit that left onlookers gasping in its wake.

This statement-worthy look, crafted delicately and carefully by the fabulous fashion experts at Label Flavia, is undoubtedly a piece of modern art and allure, and we’re in love. The classy outfit, known as the ‘Leopard Green organic printed pure cotton loungewear set,’ is perfect for leisurely days. This elegant set visibly elevates the Dream Girl 2 actress’ relaxation game.

With its tranquil abstract floral prints with simply gorgeous animals, this pretty set legit gave an ode to mother nature. It also had a comfortably chic silhouette that redefined comfort. The high and sophisticated neckline on the long kurta made it all the more comfy and cool. Even the wide-legged pants were just the right choice. It’s pretty safe to say that this outfit made Ananya Panday look good while feeling incredible, and we’re absolutely taking notes right here.

An outfit as versatile as this can be your companion for every occasion. Ananya Panday's effortlessly chic loungewear would make the perfect companion, whether it's a busy day at the office, a casual date with your boyfriend, or a day off to chill with your besties. She also completed her outfit with a luxe twist. She added beige flat sandals, which added to the casual chic appeal of the overall ensemble. These Hermes Oran flat sandals, delicately created in Italy, came with a heavy price tag of Rs. 63,496. We’re totally impressed!

Moreover, the young actress wisely chose to forgo accessories for this one so that her outfit could shine freely. Further, she tied her dark tresses up and styled them into a sleek and straight look. Her luscious locks were combed on both sides with a relatively high but messy bun and neat middle parting. This effortlessly manageable hairstyle made sure that her gorgeous face was beautifully visible while giving a rather chic appeal to her look.

Last but not least, let’s talk about Panday’s soft glam. She went with a natural-looking radiant base and added a touch of color with a pop of light pink blush. Even her lips were nourished with some gloss. This natural look elevated her ensemble.

So, what did you think of Ananya Panday’s latest look? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

