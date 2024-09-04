Coquette aesthetic outfits are undoubtedly a hot topic right now. that’s why Bollywood’s stylish leading ladies are jumping on the trend train with their swoon-worthy outfit choices. The trend is having quite a moment these days, and we love it.

What is the coquette aesthetic?

This hyper-feminine and soft girl aesthetic is all about embracing one’s flirty side with the perfect amalgamation of sweet, romantic, and playful styles to create a symphony of prettiness. From lace, fitted Victorian silhouettes, unique flounces, and girly bows, to pastel hues, dramatic ruffles, shimmer and shine, crystals, pearls, adorable prints, delicate fabrics, feminine touches, ribbon details, hair accessories, and pastel colors, the coquette trend has quite a lot on board.

Beloved Bollywood beauties including Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and others actively embrace this fashion trend with chic coquette aesthetic outfits and a flirty, soft, hyper-feminine style. So, why don’t we zoom in and have a closer glance at some of these looks for inspiration?

7 trendy coquette aesthetic outfits to upgrade your wardrobe:

Floral pink shimmery dress:

If you are one of those modern actresses who loves to slay in coquette aesthetic outfits with nature-inspired floral designs and embellishments then, Disha Patani has just the outfit inspiration for you. The actress opted for a femme and fabulous ankle-length dress.

Such long coquette outfits with floral work and shimmery gorgeousness are perfect for Gen-Z divas who love to slay the elegant way. You can easily elevate just looks with classy heels and minimalistic floral accessories or pearl necklaces. Remember to go with a charming makeup look for this one.

Elegant black ball gown:

Are you obsessed with elegant coquette outfits? Deepika Padukone’s gorgeous custom black sleeveless gown by Gauri & Nainika is just the best choice for you. The floor-length gown featured a Victorian ball gown-like style with an elaborate and dramatic silhouette.

The corset-like body-hugging silhouette of such coquette outfits can help you effortlessly flaunt your frame. You can even add classy accessories like pearl earrings along with a matching bow to elevate your hairstyle. Remember to go for a splendid makeup look for this one.

Classy black lace dress:

Do you want to slay with laced-up black coquette aesthetic outfits? Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s incredible floor-length dress from Dior’s collection with fierce puffed-up sleeves, fitted silhouette, and an incomparably alluring square-shaped plunging neckline is made just for you.

Such coquette outfits, with crushed material and pleats with a ribbon, can help you cinch your waist and accentuate your curves. You can even add shimmery accessories along with a dramatic pink bow hairstyle to make the look more awesome. Remember to go for a femme makeup look for this one.

Strapless pink bow dress:

Are you a big fan of Barbiecore and don’t want to let the trend go? Then, you absolutely need a coquette aesthetic outfit like the strapless pink bow-embellished mini-dress that was worn by Sara Ali Khan, not too long ago. Even the flowing silhouette was on point.

You can effortlessly elevate such stylish coquette looks with adorable bow accessories like simple earrings or a bracelet. Remember to wear matching pumps or strappy heels along with a Mili maximal makeup look with super gorgeous matte pink lipstick for this one.

Corseted red floral dress:

If you love Ananya Panday then, you must give coquette outfits a try. After all, she always goes for the most bold and beautiful ensembles out there. She recently wore a strapless and corseted red upper-thigh length mini-dress that looked all things incomparable that could help you slay.

Complete the look with classy heels or edgy boots. You can easily add floral accessories like a choker that matching the dress’ cool floral touch. You can also add matching opera gloves to complete such super-hot ensembles. Even your radiant makeup look was just the right choice.

Floral cut-out ruched mini dress:

Who said coquette outfits are limited to flowy and cute dresses? After all, even modernized picks with fiery cut-outs and floral prints can help you slay the fabulous way. Alia Bhatt showed us how to do it in a mini-dress that rocked.

Such fitted looks with floral ruffles are just perfect for both formal and classy outfits. You can easily add fierce pumps or even thigh-high boots to complete your super chic coquette aesthetic outfit. Also, you must add some sparkle to the outfit with statement accessories like classy earrings and high-end bags.

Floral blazer with classy skirt:

Triptii Dimri a.k.a Bhabhi 2, the country’s national crush, is known for her ability to serve fashion fabulousness with classy coquette outfits like the one worn by the modern diva. Keeping up with that reputation, the actress recently wore a classy floral-embellished blazer with a matching bodycon skirt that was just awesome.

The silhouette of such versatile co-ord sets can help modern fashionistas, with every body type, flaunt their figures. You can even opt for a mini skirt, instead. This coquette outfit would be a great choice for super fun dinner dates or elegant evenings. You can also elevate them with minimalistic accessories and makeup looks with high-end bags.

So, are you ready to dive into the world of coquette dressing and have fun creating looks that make you feel confident and undeniably fabulous? However, do remember that fashion is a form of self-expression, so just don't be afraid to experiment and personalize your gasp-worthy outfit ideas to reflect your personal style.

So, are you feeling inspired to jump on the coquette aesthetic outfits trend train? Which one of these beyond-classy outfits is your favorite? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

