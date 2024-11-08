7 bridal eye make-up looks inspired by celebs like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and more to sparkle through the wedding season

Wedding season is here, and while you're busy deciding between that gold or silver lehenga, it's time to talk about that focus point--the eyes. After all, every bride deserves to sparkle on her big day. If you are the bride, be ready to steal the light; 7 bridal eye makeup looks that'll make sure your eyes shine brighter than any lehenga on your wedding day.

7 Bridal eye make-up looks to sparkle through the wedding season

Copper eye make-up look

The warm copper eye makeup look of Alia Bhatt is an eye-catching style that brings glamor to any event and it’s also a perfect wedding eye make-up look for those who want to go minimalist. For that:

Step 1: Apply copper shades ranging from deep metallic, and soft matte eye shadows onto the eyelids.

Step 2: First, apply light copper or champagne onto the eyelids, with hot darker copper or bronze colors placed on the crease to add more depth. Also, use a golden shimmery or a light copper shade on the inner corners of the eyes to enhance them.

Step 3: Finally, complete the look with a thin eyeliner, apply a few amounts of waterproof mascara, and one is ready to have a captivating glowing look fit for every skin tone.

Smokey eye make-up

The smokey eye makeup look like Kriti Sanon is classic eye make-up look that can add depth and a hint of drama to one’s eyes for a typical Indian bridal make-up look. To do this:

Advertisement

Step 1: One must blend dark colours such as black, charcoal, deep browns, etc, and fade it out towards the crease for a smokey effect on the eyelids.

Step 2: A lighter – shimmery shade is used in the inner corners to brighten the eyes, and bold eyeliner is applied at the lash lines.

Step 3: you can use a volumizing mascara with false lashes and winged eyeliner, adding a seductive, enigmatic allure appropriate for night weddings.

Shimmery eyes

Shimmery eyeshadow like Shraddha Kapoor gives your makeup a sparkly look. To have that:

Step 1: You can pick up any shimmery eyeshadow in shades such as gold, silver, champagne, or rose gold.

Step 2: You can apply the whole over eyelids to get a radiant finish. You can add it over a matte base shadow for some depth of focus right at the center of your lids to make it pop.

Step 3: Add a dash of sparkle to the look with glitter eyeshadow or liquid highlighter to the inner corners and under the brow bone, finish off with well-defined eyeliner and mascara for that perfect dazzling eye-catching finish.

Advertisement

Gradient eye make-up

The gradient eye makeup like Janhvi Kapoor gives the eyes a seamless and soft gradient appearance to enhance the look with a polished yet very natural feel.

Step 1: First, use neutral shade on the eyelid to be followed by the application of a darker shade in the crease, then blend it out with a fluffy brush using circular motions.

Step 2: Gradually intensify the eyeshadow to make sure it transitions well between shades. You may add a light shimmer shade on the inside corner of the eyes to give a brighter touch.

Step 3: Blending is the key for perfect blended eyeshadow. You must achieve a flawless, smooth, and well-cohesive finish without that harsh line for that beautifully soft and sophisticated look.

Gunmetal eye make-up

Gunmetal eye makeup like Deepika Padukone—as its very name suggests-adds a beautiful sharp look of deep metallic gray with a dramatic flair.

Step 1: Start with a deep gunmetal gray or silver eyeshadow on lids, focusing on the center of the eyelids. Apply a slightly darker gray or black to the crease to add texture and definition.

Advertisement

Step 2: Blend the shades well for a good transition between the lid and the crease. To let your eyes sparkle, take your light champagne or silver shimmery texture and apply it to the inner corners.

Step 3: Finally, finish with impressive eyeliner, either winged liner or along the waterline, along with a few coats of mascara to give the look that intense smoky feel.

Bronze eye make-up

Bronze eye makeup like Rashmika Mandanna is an exquisite option for bridal eye make-up as it gives warmth and dimension whilst maintaining an elegant appearance.

Step1: Start by applying a soft shimmery bronze eyeshadow on the eyelids and blend out the crease color. To add some depth to the outer parts of the eye, apply a slightly darker bronze or copper eyeshadow and place some gold or champagne shimmer color on the inner corners of the eye to open up the eyes more.

Step 2: Using a brown or black liner apply a thin line to the lash line and then complete with thick, full lashes. This warm glowing look goes well with any bride’s attire, making you look gorgeous and all eyes on you as you walk down the aisle.

Brown smokey eye

Advertisement

A brown smokey eye like Kiara Advani is a warm, adaptable version of the traditional smokey eye that can be done any time during the day or the night.

Step 1: Begin with a medium brown eyeshadow across your lids as a base, then deepen the outer corners and dome of the eye with a darker brown lid-toned shadow for depth.

Step 2: Blend, Blend, and Blend to achieve that soft, smoldering gradient effect. In case you desire for added warmth, place some bronze or caramel shadow at the center of the lid.

Step 3: To Thicken the appearance, apply a little brown eyeliner on the upper and lower lash lines and coat the lashes with mascara a few times. Every bride desires an attractive eye and this look is perfect.

7 bridal eye makeup looks that guarantee the spotlight is on you and will catch the bridal look that’s perfect for both day ceremony and night reception and will make you look like gorgeous bride.

ALSO READ: 7 Bollywood celebrity-inspired vibrant eye makeup looks to channel your pride in 2024