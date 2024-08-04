5 celebrity inspired mini dresses for romantic date night that need to be bookmarked right away

Date night outfits have to be a little blend of cute, romantic, and sass elements. Whether you're having your first intimate dinner with your partner or hanging out for the umpteenth time, outfits play an essential role in making you feel your best.

For those looking for some inspiration on what kind of dresses to pick for their special day, we have a plethora of celebrity moments to gather some fashion notes. To get the ideas flowing, we have picked five date outfits below right from the celebrity wardrobes.

Alia Bhatt’s LBD is too hot to ignore

A little black dress is perfect for an impromptu party and even a planned date evening. Alia Bhatt proved that she has a thing for LBDs when she stepped out to attend Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash last year.

However, Alia’s LBD is not your typical one. It is a monochromatic magic picked from the upscale Christopher Esber fashion brand. The strapless dress has a small silhouette and a sculpted wave cutout on the front. The body-hugging fit adds to the oomph element. For those looking to recreate the look, the outfit costs $1095 (91,182).

With her styling game, the Brahmastra actress chose not to experiment and kept it simple. She elevated her look with her curled tresses falling over her shoulders. Her neutral lip and brown smokey eyes sealed the look for her.

Janhvi Kapoor’s electric blue dress with front detail

In one of her photoshoots, Janhvi Kapoor left us drooling over her as she picked a short blue dress from the shelves of fashion designer David Koma. She looked every bit gorgeous in the bright dress that came with a string halter neckline with cut-out details at the torso.

A blue and silver starfish embellishment at the center of the dress adds a touch of glamor to her already stunning visage. Additionally, an elegantly concealed zip closure at the back and the dainty straps at the neck hold the dress together, giving Janhvi’s look an oh-so-hot appeal.

Janhvi took a minimal approach as she styled her look with sequined silver ankle-strap stilettos. Her matching dainty rings adorned her fingers. Styled by fashion stylist Priyanka Kapadia Badani, Janhvi let her wavy curls with a middle part cascade down freely. Assisted by makeup artist Riviera Lynn, Janhvi had her glam game on in smokey eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks, and nude lipstick.

Kiara’s red fit and flare dress is cute enough

Kiara’s Christmas look last year definitely makes for a perfect date outfit. The pretty sleeveless red dress boasted intricate embroidery for a graceful touch. The small silhouette, fit, and flare structure perfectly blended oomph and chic elements for pretty girl vibes. Embracing the festive cheer, Kiara also wore a cute reindeer headband.

What stood out were her hearty white heels, which created a contrasting visual appeal. For those wondering about the heels' price, the ‘Heart Mules in Patent Calfskin’ from the brand Alaia cost Rs 88,000.

For styling, she went with her signature wavy tresses and subtle nude makeup. A radiant base, soft blushed cheeks, light pink lipstick, and defined eyebrows finished off her look for the festival.

Kriti’s floral dress brightens our day like magic

Another date outfit inspiration comes from Kriti Sanon, who slipped into a mini-wrap dress for an event earlier this year. The dress, from the shelves of Magda Butrym, came in a shade of white, adorned with floral print all over.

Further accentuating her style were the ruched applique details and intricate gathered design on the silhouette. A halter neckline with tie-up detailing behind her neck cold-shoulder style draped sleeves was given a wrap effect around her arms for a unique touch. The dress, priced at Rs 1,94,352, got a little touch of drama with a 3D rose in the center.

For a blingy touch, Kriti picked golden, heart-shaped dangles from her accessory aisle. Her white heels perfectly blended with the color palette of her outfit. She completed the look with a dewy glam base, glossy lips, and a lavender eye, impressing us with her knack for styling games.

Khushi Kapoor channels her inner fashionista in cute black dress

Khushi Kapoor loves embracing bold, dark hues. Not long ago, the actress stepped out wearing a statement-worthy sleeveless skater dress. The prettiest masterpiece featured a structured silhouette, hugging the Archies actress’ curves at all the right places. Decoding further, we can also see the broad straps, a form-fitting bodice, and a charming front neckline for a touch of sophistication.

The voluminous mini skirt-like bottom made Khushi Kapoor look like an absolute beauty. To complete her look, she added matching bow leather sandals. Her sassy pearl necklace, matching bracelets, and pretty earrings highlighted her attention to detail when styling an outfit.

For a luxe touch, she also carried a silver Lady Dior Micro bag. For hair styling, she tied her hair up into a high ponytail. Her natural makeup helped her ace the look and beautifully so.

Which is your favorite of all? Let us know in the comment section below.

