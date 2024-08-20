Mira Kapoor’s blue and white midi dress gets a luxe upgrade with Dior saddle bag worth Rs 4,66,755

Mira Kapoor, known for her easy-going style, was recently spotted outside a salon looking chic and comfortable in a blue-smocked dress with Dior saddle bag. Her dress is perfect for a mid-day errand run, combining both style and ease. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

She wore a blue and white midi dress from the Virgrio store’s rack. There was an element of fit-and-flare in the dress she wore, which suited her figure perfectly well. The dress had delicate straps and the smock in multicolor on the waist creating a cinched look just giving it the right amount of structure. Made of 100% cotton, the dress is not only chic and comfortable and the best one for hot errands during the day.

Again, the fabric used is lightweight and this dress can be good for going for beach or any vacation beside the swimming pool.

The lightweight fabric makes this dress perfect for beach day or vacation by the pool. Just like Mira, you can wear this dress for a day of errands. It’s comfortable enough for running around but still keeps you stylish and put-together. The dress’ versatility makes it a must have in your wardrobe.

Mira Kapoor has steadily carved a place for herself in the world of fashion. She has an uncanny ability to turn even the simplest outfits into style statements with right accessories and her latest outfit is proof.

To elevate her look, Mira paired her outfit with some high-end accessories. She wore a pair of classic brown Hermes flats. Her choice of bag was a Dior saddle bag, worth a staggering Rs 4,66,755 which added a hint of luxury to her casual day look. Completing her accessories were golden hoop earrings which provided subtle yet stylish finish.

Mira kept her accessories minimal allowing her natural beauty to shine through. She opted for subtle pink lip tint, blushed cheeks and a touch of light pink eyeshadow all of which enhanced her glowing skin. The overall look was fresh, radiant and perfect for a day out.

Mira Kapoor maintains her inimitable sense of fashion, proving that one can look glamorous and still be at ease. A blue and white mid-length dress is an excellent case in point of how to strike this effortless equilibrium.

By impeccably blending style with simplicity, it can serve as an example of a perfect design for various occasions ranging from casual get-togethers to extremely formal gatherings. When paired with the appropriate embellishments, even comfy cotton dresses can become eye-catching attires.

