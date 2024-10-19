Airport fashion face off: Kiara Advani's chic semi formal look vs Rashmika Mandanna's bold streetwear; who nailed travel style better?

Kiara Advani and Rashmika Mandanna, two leading stars, recently proved that their style remains first-class—even when it comes to airport fashion. Spotted at the airport, these fashionistas effortlessly turned the terminal into their runway with cozy yet stylish travel looks.

Kiara Advani was recently seen at the airport, and she surely has a sense of class. She opted for a plain white top, layered with a gray checked blazer that added a trendy twist to her ensemble. She completed the outfit with regular-fit white trousers, striking the perfect balance between casual and chic.

Talking about accessories, Kiara kept it classy with a thin chain around her neck and a black Balenciaga bag, which added a touch of sophistication to her look. Her cat-eye glasses brought a dash of glam to her ensemble, while Loro Piana loafers made for the perfect stylish yet comfortable travel shoes.

For makeup, she opted for a light, natural look, allowing her features to shine through effortlessly. Her hair was styled in soft curls that framed her face beautifully, adding to her easy-going, graceful vibe.

Kiara Advani exudes sophistication and glamour at the airport, while Rashmika Mandanna added a street style edge to her travel fashion. Rashmika wore a long white button-up top with a daring graphic that gave her outfit a twist. Most impressive was the way she styled her shirt: one side was neatly tucked into her gray wide-leg pants, while the other was left loose, creating a smart-casual look

Rashmika’s airport style emphasized comfort while looking fashionable and edgy. The gray wide-leg pants perfectly complemented the bold white button-down top. Her accessories completed the outfit quite well, with a stylish pair of black shades and a striking red bag that added a pop of color.

She kept her makeup clean and simple, opting for a light pink lip, rosy cheeks and fresh, dewy skin. Rashmika finished the look by sweeping her hair back into a tidy ponytail, ensuring a crisp and polished appearance.

Who pulled off the look better?

Kiara Advani and Rashmika Mandanna effortlessly showcased their unique airport styles. While Kiara opted for a polished look with a structured blazer and minimal accessories, Rashmika chose a bold graphic shirt to achieve a street-casual vibe. It all comes down to personal preference—Kiara's style is sharp and elegant, whereas Rashmika's look is fun and relaxed. Both pulled off their respective styles with ease, making it tough to declare a clear winner. We can't choose, but let us know in the comments who you think styled her airport look better!

