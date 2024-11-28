Disha Patani’s 9-step on-the-go makeup look is the ultimate lifesaver for those rushed mornings or last-minute party plans

Makeup has become a vital part of any modern-day glam queen's daily routine. If you are looking for a beauty shortcut that leaves you looking stunning, who better than the always-fab Disha Patani? This Bollywood lady knows how to nail that fresh, radiant look in record time- whether headed to the office in morning or a party or even a casual brunch date, without missing a beat.

So, let's get into Disha's latest makeup look, which perfectly suits those who are in a rush but want to slay the day! For quick, on-the-go makeup, keep it simple and fresh. Here's a step-by-step procedure:

1. Prep Your Skin: Start with using a moisturizer or tinted moisturizer as your base for hydration and cover up.

2. Concealer: Dab concealer beneath your eyes, around the nose, or on any blemishes to even skin tone.

3. Foundation: Apply a light layer of foundation or BB cream if you want more coverage.

4. Blush: Use a cream blush to achieve that natural, dewy look on your cheeks. A pop of color on the cheeks can really lift your entire face.

5. Brows: Quickly fill in your brows with a pencil or gel to define them.

6. Eyeshadow: Carry a neutral or single shimmer shade for your eyelids to swipe on for an instant hit.

7. Mascara: Apply mascara to your lashes for a wide-eyed look and some drama

8. Lip Balm or Lipstick: When it comes to lips, Disha goes for soft nude particularly for her glowy fair complexion. A nude pink lipstick or even lip tint is all you need to create the full, soft lips appearance without the complication of applying it over and over.

9. Setting Mist (optional): A quick spritz of setting spray will lock everything in place.

Disha's hair always looks as if it's been professionally styled but her secrets are very simple. A messy bun or a sleek ponytail with a quick application of serum for shine is guaranteed to transform your hair in seconds. This quick make-up routine takes under 10 minutes, and it will keep you looking fresh while on the go!

And voila! Get yourself ready with Disha Patani's easy and breezy makeup look so that it is perfect even when one is running late, yet wants to look fabulous for work, a casual hangout, or that last-minute invitation to a party. Disha has done it again with her makeup hack, where you'll look like you've put in hours at perfection when in fact it’s just quick. Who knew getting late could still look so good?

