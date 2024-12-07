Disha Patani’s black pantsuit is the ultimate outfit for all our business party needs

Disha Patani has proven that pantsuits are not just for boardrooms but for slaying on international stages!

Disha, the beautiful Bollywood diva, is in Dubai for a high-profile event, and she has totally paid tribute to the boss babe within! What more can be said about her outfit? It's that beautiful black pantsuit which screams attitude and elegance in equal measure. Let's check out her dress in detail!

The Bollywood dazzler was seen in a black pantsuit from none other than Gaurav Gupta. The outfit? Well, it was a black two-piece suit redefining power dressing. The lapel-collared blazer, held up with a front button, lived up to its timeless elegance.

Adding to the drama were padded, structured shoulders that gave height and dimension to her entire look. And the pièce de résistance? It was the moulded design on the sides of the blazer—a signature Gaurav Gupta detail that made the entire look modern and somewhat artistic. All of this was appropriately tied together with black flared pants, ensuring her look was equal parts classic and contemporary.

Disha kept the accessories minimalistic yet chic by not going overboard. She wore pointy black heels, minimalist earrings, and just one ring on her fingers to live by the principle that less is more when an outfit says it all.

Disha Patani looked beautiful in her "minimal makeup." With clear skin, she added dewiness with highlighted cheeks and a soft matte peach tint on her lips. Tempting lashes soaked in mascara gave her eyes a fluttery touch, while those beautifully shaped, arched brows framed her face to perfection. As far as her voluminous brown hair went, she simply made a sleek side part and tied it up in a bun—beautiful yet uncomplicated.

Disha Patani’s look is a lesson in power dressing and femininity. The glam quotient of Dubai has just been upped several notches with Disha. Take inspiration for the next big occasion right here—borrow lessons from this blend of power dressing with pure elegance. Whether for a boardroom or an event, let this black pantsuit inspire you to own a room with graceful confidence.

