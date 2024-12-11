Disha Patani's vacation look in tie-up bodysuit and wide-leg denim gives us major sunny day vibes this winter

Disha Patani is giving some serious vacation fashion envy as she walks on the sun-kissed streets of Dubai and we can’t get enough of her fiery look! The actress is known for her sizzling style, in which she has recently sported a very bright green crop top and paired it with classic denim jeans, making an outfit that can easily give a real hot burn to the desert. Let's look at the full outfit.

Recently, the actress was seen wearing a stunning green top that caught everyone's eyes instantly. Well-defined by its plunging neckline, thin straps, and tie-up details on the torso, this top indeed defines 'hot meets chill.' It is bold yet sultry while exuding confidence and is perfect for a holiday in the super sunny streets of Dubai.

But that’s not all—Disha's teamed this killer top with denim wide-leg jeans that are super comfy yet cool. The elasticated waist and pockets give it an easygoing look but very chic at the same time. This is kind of like getting out of the house on holiday, but with a swank version. Disha is setting this look with grace, whether sauntering through the city or lounging poolside.

Disha’s makeup was quite goals in every possible way. With a matte base and a glass finish, she achieved a radiant effect over her skin. While beautiful, glowy skin highlighted the cheeks with a bronzer on the forehead, a light sprinkle of highlighter on the temples resulted in that glassy glow on the skin that we all covet.

The neutral eyeshadow helped warm things up a bit but let the attention rest easily upon her glowy complexion. Those bushy brows—and this is important—were shaped just right to complement the fresh, naturalistic feel. Disha seals the look with nude, glossy lips that go with this no-makeup look completely.

Her hair? Oh, just effortlessly styled in gentle waves, as if she just stepped out of a beachy dream.

This outfit would work for anything: sipping coffee with friends, running errands, and tooling around some new neighborhood. A light top and jeans, however, make for a very stylish yet movable outfit, relaxed yet stylish in urban space.

Disha Patani's style for vacationing in Dubai is a beautiful lesson in the fact that sometimes, less can be more. Whether you are walking about the city or soaking up its rays, it reminds you to keep things simple but chic—Disha's fresh-faced, luminous look is all the reminder you need!

