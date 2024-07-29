Priyanka Chopra makes basics look trendy in checked coat and denim jeans accentuated with luxe accessories

Priyanka Chopra, famous for her jam-packed schedule and movie commitments, enjoyed a much-needed rest to get back in touch with nature. The star posted snapshots of her outing at a wildlife conservation area in Australia, and although her time there was fulfilling, her attire stole the show.

When you visit a wildlife conservation site, you need to dress in a way that strikes a balance between comfort, practicality, and respect for the surroundings. Well, Priyanka's outfit serves as an example of what to wear.

Priyanka Chopra’s latest outfit

For the wildlife outing, the actress opted for a sleek black tank top as the base of her outfit. The top’s minimalist design allowed her to convert it into a versatile look that could easily transition from day to night.

Layered over her tank top was a long-checked coat that immediately caught the eye. The coat featured classic lapels and full sleeves that were styled with rolled cuffs, giving the coat a relaxed appearance and laid-back vibe. The coat’s checked pattern introduced a sophisticated appearance.

The Sky is Pink actress paired the top and coat with blue denim jeans. The jeans’ classic appeal and casual fit balanced the formal coat, creating a well rounded and chic look.

Priyanka’s accessories and glam

Priyanka added a touch of street style to her ensemble with a sleek black Armani cap. To add a hint of glam, she opted for a pair of YSL sunglasses, which had a luxe appeal. To give it a sporty touch, she decided to go with taupe-colored sneakers from Puma X Fendi. Her accessories were completed with a sleek chain and golden hoop earrings. Together, these pieces enhanced her look.

Advertisement

Her make-up was fresh and vibrant, with blushed cheeks. Her red lip tint added a pop of color that contrasted beautifully. Her hair, tied in a bun, rounded off her look perfectly.

Whether you want to spice up a laid-back outfit or just get ideas for your closet, Priyanka's fashion sense shows how to mix trendy accessories with timeless pieces. The result? A look that's chic and functional at the same time.

ALSO READ: Nita Ambani pays graceful tribute to Indian Artistry with lotus pink Manish Malhotra saree ft intricate sozni kalamkari hand embroidery for Paris Olympics 2024