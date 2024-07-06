Forget the fairytale castle and glass slippers because Indian royalty is getting a lavish update. The Ambani family hosted a grand sangeet ceremony to celebrate the upcoming wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

With an Indian Regal Glam dress code, the stage is set for a night celebrating a love story that is befitting Bollywood's biggest blockbuster. The night is also full of statement fusional looks like the one work by Isha Ambani, which has us picking our jaws up off the floor.

So, what’s the wait for? Let’s just zoom in and have a detailed glance at Isha Ambani’s gorgeous blue and silver-hued fusion ensemble that served pure fashion perfection. Let’s check it out.

Isha Ambani’s luxurious blue and silver saree gown:

Isha Ambani Piramal is a true fashion icon who consistently goes out of her way to serve the most jaw-dropping couture ensembles. Her latest blue and silver fusion look for tonight’s event was no exception. She wore an amazing custom couture saree, designed by Schiaparelli for her brother, Anant Ambani's sangeet.

The classy look featured a pre-draped saree with a vibrant blue hue that legit glowed against Isha’s complexion. It also had a shiny silver broach at the waist, perfectly holding the fusional piece together. This saree was paired with a structured and shimmery silver blouse, which was thoroughly embellished with sequin and crystal work. It had an alluring circular neckline, adding a sultry twist to her look.

The classy crop top-like blouse also had a loop-like extension behind her head that was just great. The well-draped and vibrant saree made the actress look like a modern and artistic sculpture. She completed her look with shimmery pumps. They added a rather well-thought-out appeal to the diva’s magnificent look.

This was literally the first saree gown designed by the brand’s creative director, Daniel Roseberry. However, it surprisingly wasn’t the first saree gown created by the Italian brand. The first piece was originally crafted in 1935, and it was inspired by Rani Sita Devi of Kapurthala, who was also known as Princess Karam in the West. The whole collection was full of saree-like gowns, harem pants sets, scarves, and long dresses. No wonder Isha’s fusion ensemble was the highlight look of the night.

Isha Ambani’s accessories and glam choices:

Talking about her accessories game, Isha went with charm-worthy accessories to elevate her fusional look. She wore a huge diamond necklace, a square-shaped maang-tika, and matching shimmering stud earrings. She also had matching rings on her fingers. They added some additional bling factor to her vibrant ensemble.

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter chose a radiant makeup look. She defined her eyes with a dark kohl-rimmed look with some brown eyeshadow, black kajal, and some volumizing mascara. She further highlighted her natural beauty with well-contoured cheeks, added a pop of color with some rouge blush, and bold matte brownish-red lipstick. We’re definitely taking notes!

Lastly, Isha tied her dark tresses up and styled them into a sleek low bun with a side combed look with a side parting that looked just fabulous. This flawless hairstyle added some modern flair to her enchanting look. It made sure that her face and accessories were clearly visible.

What did you think of Isha Ambani’s fusional saree gown look? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

