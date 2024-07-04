One of Bollywood’s favorite Gen-Z actresses, Janhvi Kapoor, is known for her acting skills and her fiery fashion game. She is a true fashion icon who consistently sets the internet on fire with her incomparably fabulous outfit choices. She goes above and beyond to keep her picks trend-worthy, and ends up inspiring modern fashionistas around the globe, with her fierce fashion game.

This was also visibly true for the Dhadak actress’ latest vibrant red look. The show-stopping ensemble literally rendered us speechless. So, why don’t we dive right in and have a detailed glance at Janhvi Kapoor’s fitted red look for some Gen-Z-approved inspiration?

Janhvi Kapoor’s simply fiery and classy red look

Janhvi Kapoor loves to embrace the power of vibrant and passionate colors like red, with her unexpectedly fierce, and fashion-forward choices. They legit suit her like a charm. And, this was proven by the Bawaal actress’ latest ensemble.

The outfit featured a full-sleeved and upper-thigh length mini-dress that was all things fiery and fabulous. The classy dress, created by none other than one of B-town favorite fashion mavens, Prabal Gurung, had us enchanted.

The form-fitting silhouette of the Roohi actress’ dress also hugged her curves to sheer perfection, accentuating her well-toned frame. The poppy double-breasted blazer dress from the ace designer’s Resort 2024 collection, was a total work of art.

It had crisp lapels and shoulder pads with convenient pockets that gave the exceptional dress a rather formal twist. The Mili actress’ pick also had an alluring and deep-collared neckline that added a sultry twist to the mesmerizing ensemble. It also elongated her legs, helping her flaunt them perfectly.

The whole outfit was paired with matching vibrant red pumps called the Lux 120mm rouge mules from Maison Ernest. These charming heels, approximately worth Rs. 57,220, also added to the overall appeal of the actress’ red-hot outfit.

What did Janhvi Kapoor add to her look?

Now, let's talk about Kapoor’s fantastic accessories game, which elevated her classy outfit. She kept things simple and minimalistic by going for layered and embellished rings on her fingers. These added a touch of elegance and some much-needed bling to her look while keeping the attention focused on her dress.

But even she couldn’t resist adding a luxe twist with a metallic red Loro Piana pouch. This classy and lightweight pick, approximately worth Rs. 2,75,000, was just the right fiery addition.

Further, even Janhvi’s makeup look was flawless. With a matte-finish foundation that served as the perfect and radiant base for her stunning look. Her brows were expertly filled, framing her face beautifully, while her eyeshadow and mascara-coated lashes emphasized her eyes. Sporting a lovely blush with brownish-nude lipstick, the actress nailed it.

Last but not least, even Kapoor’s hairstyle, simple yet stylish, was just the perfect choice. She let her luscious locks flow freely by styling them into a naturally wavy look, with a side-combed parting, cascading freely down her shoulders and back. What a pretty pick!

Now, we would love to hear from you! Do you like how Gen-Z actresses like Janhvi Kapoor are rocking such work-to-play attires? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

