It’s quite safe to say that Janhvi Kapoor has earned her stripes when it comes to being regarded as one of the most fashionable Gen-Z style icons of Bollywood. Her charm, magnetic charisma, and jaw-dropping style merge to create the most fiery fashion statements.

She recently proved this by setting social media on ablaze in a beyond-beautiful and shimmery ensemble that was the perfect combo of elegance and allure. She knows exactly how to let her fabulous outfits do all the talking. So, let’s zoom in and take a detailed glance at the Mr. and Mrs. Mahi actress’ latest look.

Janhvi Kapoor looked amazing in an embellished gown:

Gold is a color that merges elegance well with glamor and versatility, making it a staple in every modern fashionista’s wardrobe. This was proven by the Bawaal actress’ latest ensemble. The classy outfit, styled perfectly by Ami Patel, featured a figure-flattering ankle-length dress with sleek straps, which fit the Dhadak actress like a glove.

This luxurious outfit, known as the ‘Francesca Gown’ was designed by the global fashion maven, Rachel Gilbert. She took fashion fabulousness to the next level with this heavily and intricately embellished work of art.

The long dress was thoroughly laden with floral motifs, shimmery embroidery work, and hand-beaded art. This fabulous ensemble also came with a heavy price tag of approximately Rs. 2,75,235.

The square-shaped and plunging neckline also gave the mesmerizing ensemble a rather sultry twist. Meanwhile, the slit at the back of the piece also alleviated the hotness quotient of the fit.

The ensemble was completed with Jimmy Choo’s metallic gold pumps with a sleek pointed-toed style. These statement-worthy picks looked all things fabulous paired with her super-stylish long dress.

How did Janhvi Kapoor elevate her latest look?

Now, let's look at Janhvi Kapoor’s accessory choices. She kept things minimalistic so that the magical ensemble could take the spotlight and speak volumes. Although, she did add matching rings on her fingers, which gave a touch of bling and elegance to her gasp-worthy look.

Coming to the glam department, her makeup was done by Tanvi Chemburarkar. Her look featured a matte-finish foundation that served as the perfect canvas for her stunning look. Her brows were expertly filled, framing her face beautifully, while her mascara-coated lashes emphasized her eyes.

Sporting a pretty pink blush on her cheeks and eyelids with a glossy nude lipstick, the actress legit radiated a luminous glow.

Even Kapoor’s hairstyle, done by Marce Pedrozo, looked amazing with her ensemble. Her luscious locks were left open and styled into a naturally wavy look, cascading freely down her shoulders and back.

Now, we would love to hear from you! What did you think of Janhvi’s latest look? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

