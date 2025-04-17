Kajol dons low-key summer look after Salon session with a pink tote bag worth Rs 10,999
Kajol paired her desi pink tunic with GenZ bootleg jeans, delivering an effortless-chic look. Check out the details of her off-duty fit.
Kajol, the 90s diva and millennial heartthrob, is no less of a fashionista when it comes to flaunting Gen Z styles. Although her traditional ethnic sways are swoon-worthy, Kajol also has a knack for styling trending fashion staples like a pro. Her red-carpet moments always make headlines, but her off-duty looks serve as the ultimate guide to styling practical and chic outfits — including her latest desi-fusion look in a tunic and jeans. Let’s decode her fit!
Recently, the Do Patti actress was spotted flaunting a “Do-I-look-like-I-care!?” vibe in a casual outfit, and still serving killer looks. Embracing the perfect summer style, Kajol wore a comfortable silk tunic from the brand Christina India, priced at Rs 4,800. The light and breathable fabric made it ideal for breezing through summer while beating the heat in style. The red tunic featured a traditional paisley print in a beige hue, adding a cool contrast to the look. The short kurta boasted a mandarin collar and balloon sleeves, keeping it understated yet stylish.
Sticking to an earth-toned palette, the Lust Stories 2 actress paired the tunic with brown bootcut jeans. The Gen Z-style jeans added a statuesque appeal to Kajol’s outfit. Skipping accessories, the diva simply threw on her go-to brown-tinted sunglasses with broad frames.
Staying true to her practical style, Kajol carried a utility tote bag from the brand Mokobara, worth Rs 10,999. The pink sunflower tote added a hint of playful and cheerful vibes to her outfit. She completed the look with chunky foam sliders.
Flaunting her flawless skin, the actress went makeup-free for this appearance. She kept her hairstyle simple and understated as well, neatly brushing her hair back into a sleek bun secured with a claw clip.
With her upbeat charisma and unapologetic fashion sense, Kajol once again proved that she never fails to serve noteworthy looks.
