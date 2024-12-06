Kareena Kapoor Khan serves angelic vibes in a white gown and cropped jacket at the Red Sea Festival

Kareena Kapoor Khan is indeed a red carpet-queen! Following the breathtaking floral gown on Day 1 in the Red Sea Film Festival, leave it up to her to go even greater heights on Day 2 with another just as an iconic white gown that could make angels take notes. Only Bebo can pull off something like this, and let's just say she would have the fashion gods smiling on her now. Let's dive into a closer look at the outfit.

After her floral gown on Day 1, Kareena returned to the spotlight in a white gown from the shelves of Kristina Fidelskaya which made us all do a double-take. Her dress had a sweetheart neckline that gently embraced her decolletage, while the corset bodice, together with a waist-cinching effect, gave her a flawless silhouette. The skirt flowed elegantly from the bodice, giving a soft, smooth, and chic appearance. But, as always, Kareena wasn’t just there to be pretty; she gave her outfit a powerful twist.

She wore a white cropped jacket over the gown that could not just be classified as any normal cover-up. It has a stiff collar, rigid shoulders, and full sleeves; the jacket gives a structured contrast to the soft silhouette of the gown. Her gown was a mix of couture and power dressing. This amalgamation made Kareena look feminine, fierce, classy, and traditional.

Without any accessories, Kareena let her make-up do the talking. She achieved a fresh and dewy look that focused on glowing skin and sharply defined features. Her pink glossy lips complemented the soft, smokey eyes, totally loaded with mascara and kohl, making a sultry yet sophisticated vibe. The well-defined brows were a sharp contrast to the softness of the rest of her look, adding a bold touch.

Kareena Kapoor also applied plenty of blush to her cheeks, keeping her signature Bebo look. Soaked up in contouring and highlighter, she seemed to emit a glow from all sides.

Her hair was styled in tousled waves, effortless yet glamorous. These waves gave her a relaxed look. The soft, voluminous texture of her hair was perfectly balanced by the structured elegance of her gown and jacket, creating that look both high-fashion and laid-back at the same time.

Day 2 at the Red Sea Film, Kareena proved all over again that she belongs to a class of her own as far as fashion is concerned. The gown was plain elegance, and the jacket was full of coolness, which made for a look that only Kareena Kapoor Khan could pull off.

