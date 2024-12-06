Kareena Kapoor Khan reigns supreme at Red Sea Film Festival in breathtaking floral purple velvet gown worth Rs 6,48,400

When Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out, the world stands still. At the Red Sea Film Festival last night, the Begum of Bollywood turned heads, jaws dropped, and the audience was left speechless by her unshakable reign. This time, Bebo wore a striking purple velvet gown that looked every bit fit for royalty. She reminded us why she is Bollywood royalty, proving yet again that no one can dethrone the queen. Let's take a closer look at her outfit.

Bollywood’s forever queen made an unforgettable statement in a jaw-dropping Oscar de la Renta gown that only cost a casual ₹6,48,400. This evening gown is nothing short of a floral dream. Crafted in sumptuous purple velvet, the strapless column silhouette clung to Kareena’s frame with precision of couture magic. What was the pièce de résistance? Gorgeous three-dimensional orchid embroidery trailing all over the gown like an enchanted garden comes to life. Feminine, tactile, and immaculately chic, it was the perfect pick for someone who reigns supreme in Bollywood and beyond.

This strapless purple velvet gown was straight out of a fairytale, with three-dimensional orchid embroideries adorning the silhouette from top to bottom. But trust Kareena to take luxury up a notch. For her accessories, however, she has kept it clean with understated glamour: her favourite diamond ring, diamond chandelier earrings, purple velvet heels, and—wait for it—a purple fishnet face veil. Yes, she turned the drama dial to max with this bold and unexpected twist, adding a hint of mystique to her look.

Advertisement

Kareena kept her hair neat with a braided bun that matched the elegance of her strapless column gown. The braid bun focused completely on her radiant makeup and bold accessories.

Kareena's makeup was a masterclass in subtle drama and glam. There was winged eyeliner that added a sharp sultry edge to her overall look, perfectly balanced by feathered brows, which framed her face into perfection. Soft, shimmering berry eyeshadows created a romantic vibe as mascara-coated lashes created a fluttery, doll-like allure. The glossy berry lip shade completed the overall look. Bold yet not overwhelming, it was a nice splash of color that fits in with the rest of her overall palette.

Kareena Kapoor Khan had rosy cheekbones and highlighter, adding a gentle glow to her face and finishing her look with finesse.

Kareena’s Red Sea appearance was more than a fashion moment and also a reminder that no one does it like her. The gown, the accessories, the confidence—everything screamed, “Good looks, Good looks and good looks.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan in her brown sharara set proves that ethnic wear can be the perfect travel companion