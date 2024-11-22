Kareena Kapoor serves mix of cool and class in sage green blazer paired with wide-leg denim jeans

Kareena Kapoor always leaves us in awe, and this time as well, her look was no exception! The actress arrived at the event with her boss lady swag dressed in a sharp structured blazer and fitted jeans. With her appearance, Bebo taught us how to take casual dressing up a notch. Let’s check out her outfit.

Kareena Kapoor wore a sage green blazer that instantly caught the eye with its sharp cut and thoughtful detailing. The classy pick had pockets, notch lapels, and buttons that made sure she stayed smart. However, the sage green hue gave it a fresh and modern vibe and made the blazer a far cry from typical office attire but very much in control.

Under the blazer, Kareena Kapoor maintained a relaxed and minimalist approach with a white top having a black banded neck. The ease of the top balanced the stiff form of the jacket. The top was perfectly tucked into a pair of wide-leg denim jeans, which accentuated her figure, adding a touch of casualness, and it was a perfectly executed move.

The wide-leg jeans added a cool touch to her outfit whilst maintaining its sophistication. This easy-going silhouette kept things fresh, allowing her to balance out the sharpness of the blazer with the comfort of denim, and it was a perfect mix of boss lady and girl next door vibes. This wide-leg jeans outfit is perfect for casual brunches and informal meetings.

But the magic didn’t end here! Kareena Kapoor completed the look with black sunglasses and opted for a pair of stylish and comfortable suede heels. She added a bit of bling to the overall look with the golden hoops that she sported, which went well with the power-chic image that she was portraying.

With her hair and makeup on point, she looked fabulous without even trying. Kareena Kapoor wore her hair down with a simple middle parting, giving her that understated elegance. Her makeup was simple but powerful: she opted for defined brows, a strong rosy blush over the cheeks, and a touch of highlighter to complete the whole fresh look. A glossy nude lip completed the look that pulled everything off in a very Kareena way. The wine-colored nail paint was more like the cherry on the cake, as it added a subtle touch of drama.

When it comes to nailing the art of power dressing with a cool, relaxed edge, Kareena Kapoor is a true master. Thanks to a mix of statement pieces, perfect makeup, and a sense of style, she elevated the meaning of dressing like a boss to a whole new level with her smart casual look.

