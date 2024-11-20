Kareena Kapoor wears an oversized white kurta, jeans and blue Loro Piana loafers worth Rs 76,537 to VOTE in Mumbai

Casual chic is something that Bebo embodies perfectly! Kareena Kapoor Khan, the undisputed queen of simple dressing, has once again shown us that you don’t need to go all out to look captivating. Recently, she was spotted out with Saif Ali Khan to vote, and while we’re glad she did so, we also loved her simple, stylish white kurta outfit—practical and perfect for running errands. Let’s dive into the details of her look.

The white kurta Kareena wore was ankle-length, with a relaxed fit, straight collar, and buttoned placket. Her look is all about being chill—but still fashionable. The fabric of the kurta is soft and breezy, making it comfortable without being stuffy, yet the collar and button detail add a touch of structure. This white kurta is far from ordinary—it’s versatile enough to take you from a morning office look to weekend walks, all while making anyone look gorgeous.

To finish off the ensemble, Kareena kapoor paired the kurta with classic blue wide-legged jeans. The wide-legged silhouette is certainly having its moment, and we’re not surprised. These jeans offer the perfect blend of comfort and style, creating that ‘chic-dressed-up-yet-relaxed’ effect. It’s the best effortless style, with the wide-leg cut making her look taller and more stylish.

To complete the look, she wore a pair of oversized sunglasses that perfectly complemented her overall vibe and blue loafers from Loro Piana which is worth Rs 76,537. Her makeup was kept minimal, with nude lips, blushed cheeks, and her hair left down, adding the finishing touches to this effortlessly chic outfit.

Advertisement

Now, let’s talk about Saif Ali Khan—always the epitome of effortless chic. He paired a cool graphic tee with relaxed blue trousers, complementing the laid-back vibe of his wife, Kareena. Saif’s fresh white sneakers broke the monotony, while black sunglasses and slicked-back hair added a touch of class and irresistibly cool flair.

This couple is on a whole different level when it comes to fashion goals. Together, they both perfectly exuded the laid-back vibe. Whether running errands or going out, they have truly mastered the art of looking chic and stylish while staying comfortable.

The next time you need to pop out for a quick errand run, take some style notes from Kareena and Saif. Of course, comfort is key, but a little bit of effortlessness and some signature accessories, such as loafers, sunglasses, and a well-chosen tee, will have you looking every bit as chic as Bollywood's favorite couple.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor nails weekend glam in pleated skirt and floral shirt, but it’s her Chanel bag that steals the show