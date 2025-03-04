Kareena Kapoor stuns in Burma top and skirt worth ₹45,800 paired with Dior footwear, proving there’s never a dull fashion moment in her day

Kareena Kapoor Khan is back, once again proving why she’s the ultimate fashion queen. With her effortless style and grace, the actress has us swooning over her latest look, and we can’t wait to break it down for you. She donned a classic co-ord set featuring a one-shoulder top and a slit-cut skirt, making a bold style statement.

For another fashionable workday, Kareena Kapoor was spotted at her shoot location, exuding signature Bebo vibes in the chic co-ord set. To start with, she wore the Burma one-shoulder top from Love Birds, priced at Rs 20,900. Designed with a folded hem and structured sleeves, the top added an edgy touch to her look. Its asymmetrical design gave off a modern, trendy vibe, making it a perfect style inspiration. You can also wear this top as a standalone piece—pair it with jeans or a skirt for an effortlessly stylish party look.

As for Bebo, she opted for the complete co-ord look, pairing her top with a matching striped Burma skirt valued at Rs 24,900. Designed with a modern side slit and a belt, the skirt added both style and functionality. The slit ensured ease of movement, while the belt provided a tailored fit.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s outfit is perfect for parties, making a bold statement with its striking cut and design.

The Crew actress’s ensemble was absolutely stunning, and she accessorized it in a simple yet impactful way. She opted for delicate earrings, left her neck bare, and elevated her look with a statement ring, embracing the “less is more” approach effortlessly.

For makeup, she kept it minimal, enhancing her radiant base with a subtle blush glow on her cheekbones. Her eyes were defined with a neutral-toned eyeshadow, and she completed the look with a nude lipstick. Her mid-length tresses were styled in a side partition and left open for a soft, effortless touch. To complete her look, she chose the J’Adior Slingback Pump from Dior.

Kareena Kapoor’s inspired outfit is perfect for everything—from parties to outings with friends and date nights. So, for your next plan, channel your inner Bebo and turn heads with your stunning appearance!