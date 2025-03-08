Katrina Kaif stuns as the perfect bridesmaid at childhood friend's wedding in Rs 85K aqua blue lehenga and custom corset-style blouse

Katrina Kaif in traditional attire is always a sight to behold. While celebrating her childhood best friend's wedding, the actress shared glimpses of the fun-filled moments, gracefully posing with her friends. She looked absolutely ethereal in an aqua blue lehenga paired with a custom blouse. Here are the details of her ensemble!

Being the perfect bridesmaid, Katrina ensured she complemented her best friend without overshadowing the bride. For this joyous occasion, she opted for an exquisite aqua blue lehenga with a custom blouse by renowned designer Mahima Mahajan, priced at Rs 85,000. The organza fabric lehenga, adorned with delicate floral prints, was cinched at the waist, while its flared silhouette cascaded elegantly, making it an ideal pick for weddings.

Advertisement

For the blouse, Katrina opted for a custom-made corset-style design that hugged her upper body perfectly. The sleeveless blouse featured a structured neckline, adding an edgy touch, while the floral print gave a fresh twist to her traditional look. Completing her ensemble with grace, she elegantly draped a matching dupatta over one shoulder, securely tucked in place, with intricate shimmery detailing along the borders.

As expected, the actress left us spellbound with her minimal yet striking accessories. She adorned her ears with elegant traditional drop earrings, while classic kadas and rings further elevated her ethnic charm. To complement her ensemble, Katrina embraced soft, radiant makeup. Her natural beauty was enhanced with a luminous base, a rosy glow on her cheekbones, black eyeliner for added drama, and a nude lipstick shade for the perfect finishing touch.

Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal’s wife styled her voluminous, shiny tresses in loose waves, elegantly parted for a polished look. She kept her hair swept back, allowing all the gorgeous details of her wedding celebration ensemble to shine.

The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress has always been a fashion inspiration, effortlessly blending elegance and style. As the perfect bridesmaid, she lived up to expectations, making a stunning style statement with her aqua blue lehenga, minimal accessories, and, of course, her subtle yet radiant makeup glam.