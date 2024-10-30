Kareena Kapoor gets the travel memo and glam game on point with her Rs 47,300 lilac co-ord and signature ‘KKK’ tote

Kareena Kapoor Khan is without a doubt the queen of airport fashion, and her latest airport look explains exactly why! Recently, amid Diwali she was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her husband Saif Ali Khan and children Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan, Kareena was donning a coordinated lilac set presenting a very comfortable yet chic look – one that is completely ready to be added to your closet too! Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

This lilac stunner is straight off the racks of designer Suket Dhir, and once again affirms that Bebo has an eye for statement-making styles like no other.

Kareena’s attire consisted of a pretty lilac-colored checkered cotton-silk shirt which is soft yet luxurious. The shirt had loose sleeve openings and a relaxed silhouette with collars that added extra appeal to it. The matching wide-legged trousers completed her look which was the perfect combination of sophistication and effortless chic – just what we all crave for long journeys. Her outfit flaunts a price tag of Rs 47,300.

The final touch to Kareena's airport look was added by her accessories. She wore a pair of oversized black sunglasses and white loafers. However, the highlight was the 'KKK' tote bag which bore her initials and was designed purposely for her, which was distinctive of her style. While she carried this designer bag, she included her own touch to the attire, and it is certainly for those who are fans of statement accessories.

When it comes to makeup, Kareena went for ‘less is more’ approach but still achieved a glow, as she chose a fresh base with nude lips and soft pink cheeks that made her look naturally beautiful. She had her hair tied back in a sleek ponytail which gave her a chic look that was practical for her travel too.

True to Bebo’s spirit, Kareena Kapoor Khan's lilac co-ord set embellished with a few bold accessories is just the right outfit for a long flight as well as to make an impact. So, the next time you are sporting an on-the-go look and want to add some glamor, think of a tailored co-ord, understated makeup, and just a little bit of creativity – we mean, this is how Kareena goes, and it never goes out of fashion!

