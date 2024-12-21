Keerthy Suresh proves florals are not just for summers but also winters as she stuns everyone in Rs 59,000 pencil dress

Keerthy Suresh just nailed yet another look extravagantly during the promotions of her upcoming film Baby John with Varun Dhawan and Wamiqa Gabbi. The actress, known for her stunning looks, was seen dressed in a floral dress that proves flowers are not an exclusive for summer. Let's take a closer look at the outfit.

Keerthy Suresh caught attention recently in a gorgeous floral dress from the shelves of Gauri Nainika. It did nothing but prove her wonderful fashion sense. The sleeveless pencil dress featured a scoop neck and a very peplum detail at the waist, making it a perfect combination of elegance and femininity.

The gown had a unique bold base in black embellished with extravagant floral prints in loud pink. The floral prints were complemented beautifully with lush green leaf designs, making the dress quite energetic and fresh. The vibrant colors brought out the natural beauty in Keerthy, highlighting the enchanting form and making it a statement piece for any occasion.

The peplum at the waist was its playful twist in an otherwise well-defined dress and gave it an elegant balance between the modern and the classic. Whether for a posh brunch, a formal event, or an afternoon outing, the dress proved that it could add the right amount of effortless charm to one’s appearance. Her dress costs Rs 59,000.

Advertisement

Following this, The Baby John accessorized the outfit in a very minimal yet highly effective manner. She wore round stud earrings that added subtle hues of sparkle to the ear and wore her traditional mangalsutra, which indirectly added an element of culture and significance to the whole look. Finally, the white heels completed the look, adding a polished and fresh finish to the outfit.

Keerthy's makeup was dreamy, presented in soft pink tones. She applied pink eyeshadow along with some glossy pink lip color and blushed cheeks, and dolled up with a highlighter that resulted in a soft, radiant complexion. To add some drama to her eyes, there was winged eyeliner and tons of mascara on the lashes. Soft brows framed her face rather nicely. Keerthy styled her hair half-tied with a cute bow, lending an extra charm and playfulness to her look.

This ensemble, designed by Gauri and Nainika and beautifully styled by Keerthy, is a quintessential example of how florals can be worn in winter with the right choice of accessories and confidence, and we are here for it!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Keerthy Suresh's purple velvet suit worth Rs 98,000 is the royal treat we all need this wedding season