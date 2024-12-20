Keerthy Suresh's purple velvet suit worth Rs 98,000 is the royal treat we all need this wedding season

Newlywed actress Keerthy Suresh has yet again turned heads—this time in a purple suit that evokes celebration! As the actress promotes her upcoming movie Baby John with Varun Dhawan, she's pulling off all kinds of looks that are traditional and equal parts chic. Let's have a closer look at her outfit.

For the latest promotional event of Baby John, the actress donned an eye-catching purple ensemble from the racks of designer Sawan Gandhi, and it was nothing less than a triumph of fashion. Her outfit featured a sleeveless straight kurta with a round neck and was further embellished with intricate cutdana embroidery sprawling across the fabric like delicate patterns. The side slits added a contemporary twist to an otherwise traditional outfit, bringing some modern edge to it.

But as the kurta wasn’t enough, the Mahanati actress paired it with velvet sharara pants in the same hue. The sharara was covered in tiny, scattered rhinestones that sparkled and shimmered, bringing a festive and celebratory vibe to the entire look. The velvet fabric added richness to the outfit, making it perfect for wedding season, festive celebrations, or even formal outings.

The Baby John actress did full justice to her accessories. She wore studded hoops and a bold cocktail ring, which added some drama to the ensemble without overwhelming it. Her sandals provided the final touch, adding a little something extra in terms of height and sophistication.

In terms of make-up, Keerthy Suresh preferred to go for soft glam. With the application of neutral eyeshadow, subtle-winged eyeliner, and soft smokey eyes, her facial features were highlighted beautifully in a smooth yet captivating way. The cheeks were perfectly blushed, whereas the nude lip color simply added a touch of sophistication. To complete the look, she opted for shiny brown nails that matched the richness of her outfit.

Keerthy Suresh’s hair was styled in crimped waves and left loose; her textured hair made her look effortlessly chic. In this brilliant purple outfit, the actress is promoting not just Baby John but also serving major style inspiration to the rest of us.

Want to step up your festival wardrobe? Yes, take a lesson or two from this fashionista. A festival wardrobe is not just a look; it's a fashion statement, and Keerthy Suresh has nailed it to perfection!

