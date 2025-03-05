Khushi, Mira, and Sonam Kapoor show these Dior Saddle bags worth over Rs 3 lakh can work with any look— traditional, casual or formal

Over the years, we’ve seen many leading ladies accessorizing their stunning ensembles with luxurious bags, and one such iconic piece that caught our attention is the Dior Saddle bag. Many celebrities, including Khushi, Mira, and Sonam Kapoor, have styled this classy accessory for different occasions, proving that the Kapoors indeed share similar fashion preferences.

Khushi Kapoor

The youngest Kapoor star, Khushi, has a deep love for statement-worthy bags, and it never goes unnoticed. No matter the occasion or outfit, she always manages to add a touch of elegance with her choice of accessories. Here, we are talking about her traditional look, where she donned a gorgeous lavender dress. The ensemble was simple yet graceful, featuring half sleeves and intricate embroidery—perfect for a family gathering. Khushi wore this dress on Rakshabandhan, pairing it with palazzo pants to create a monochrome vibe.

Now, coming to the real showstopper—her bag. While her outfit was minimalistic, she elevated the look with a luxe touch by carrying a classy black Dior Saddle bag on her shoulder. This legendary bag, with its signature slanted design, featured a "D" stirrup strap and a magnetic pull closure, effortlessly blending tradition with modern luxury.

Sonam Kapoor

Another Kapoor fashionista who consistently sets high fashion standards—especially at the airport—is Sonam Kapoor. Her airport looks could easily fill a style guide on how to never settle for less. Speaking of one particular travel ensemble, the actress turned the airport into her personal runway, confidently striding in a beige-colored pantsuit cinched at the waist with a brown belt.

To complete her power-dressing moment, she paired her formal attire with a dark brown Dior Saddle bag. The bag’s versatile straps made it easy to carry both in hand and over the shoulder. Additionally, its multi-color patterns seamlessly blended with various outfits, making it the perfect accessory for any occasion.

Mira Kapoor

A successful entrepreneur and the wife of Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor has been making waves in the fashion industry with her effortlessly elegant style statements. One of her standout casual looks featured an all-denim ensemble that accentuated her well-maintained physique.

For accessories, Mira opted for a luxe brown Dior Saddle bag to complement her stylish yet relaxed outfit. Designed with abstract patterns all over, the bag featured a comfortable hand strap, making it easy to carry. The signature Dior emblem took center stage, turning her look into an absolute style inspiration worth recreating.

Each of the three Kapoor women embodied a different fashion aesthetic—traditional, formal, and casual—but one element remained consistent: their love for the Dior Saddle bag. This timeless piece is the perfect accessory to elevate any look and turn heads effortlessly. Take cues from the Kapoors and step up your bag game!