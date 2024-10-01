Sonam Kapoor Ahuja stands out as one of the rare Bollywood stars who can truly leave us in awe, particularly with her impeccable sense of style. Time and again, she showcased stunning outfits, and her recent airport appearance was no different. She chose a relaxed maxi dress paired with a coordinating jacket, and we adore how she completed her chic ensemble with a stylish scarf.

So, what’s the wait for? Why don’t we zoom right in for a rather major dose of fiery checkered airport-ready fashion inspiration from none other than Sonam Kapoor Ahuja?

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja always knows how to grab attention with her stunning fashion choices. Her recent multicolored airport look truly showcased her style prowess. The vibrant colors beautifully complemented the Aisha actress’ incredibly fit physique. The entire ensemble not only accentuated her figure but also created an illusion of longer legs, allowing her to show off her enviable silhouette.

This airport ensemble featured a full-sleeved and ankle-length maxi dress that had an oversized silhouette. The high neckline also added a rather sophisticated edge to the look. Even the silhouette and free-flowing style gave the look a Gen-Z touch. This was layered with a matching full-sleeved blazer-like jacket for that desired formal touch. The oversized style of the jacket perfectly complemented the silhouette of the dress. The combo was a great match.

However, the highlight of this look was the multicolored checkered design on the same. This plaid look has been around for a very long time but Sonam gave it new life with a modern twist, and we’re feeling inspired. Unexpectedly, she completed the look with brown loafers for that extra look, giving it a well-thought-out vibe.

Meanwhile, she also accessorized her outfit with statement picks. The list included simple dangling earrings with matching rings on her fingers and a fascinating printed scarf around her neck, adding a pop of color. Even her black sunglasses and matching bag were on fleek. These picks added to the look.

Further, the Khoobsurat actress went for a radiant makeup look for this one. She defined her eyes with well-shaped and expertly filled eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow, and mascara-laden eyelashes. Her cheeks were blushed. However, the diva’s glossy lip oil takes the crown. We loved how she enhanced her natural beauty and accentuated her inner glow.

Last but not least, let’s talk about her hairstyle game. Sonam left her dark tresses open and styled them into a sleek straight look with a center parting. This effortless hairstyle brought attention to her luscious black hair, which beautifully cascaded down her back.

So, what did you think of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s classy airport look? Please leave a comment below to share your opinions and thoughts with us, right away.

