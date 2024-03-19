Kiara Advani walks into a room and all conversations pause to give her attention. The diva knows exactly how to turn heads with her fashion statements. Her innate sense of style and confidence always leave her fans and followers gushing. She has declared herself as a fashion girlie and has been serving some most stunning looks recently. The diva recently proved this, yet again, as she walked out in an ice blue gown for the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards 2024.

The Don 3 actress’ ice blue gown was a breath of fresh air amid all the looks that were served last night. The shade looked gorgeous on the actress, and we’re not sure if we will get over this one. So, why don’t we zoom in and take a detailed look at Kiara Advani’s classy OOTN?

What was Kiara Advani wearing for the awards night?

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress made quite a splash at the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards 2024. She left onlookers speechless as she walked in wearing a beyond-gorgeous ice-blue floor-length gown that screamed fashion perfection.

This incredible piece, which was created by the Lebanese sensation, Sadek Majed, looked just amazing on the diva with a strapless and plunging neckline and super hot cut-out style at the bust and waist. These tied-knot cut-outs were strategically placed to enhance the gown’s style. These elements added a layer of sultriness to the diva’s ensemble.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress’ gown also had a well-formed corseted bodice that hugged her curves at all the right places, accentuating them to perfection. The drop sleeve style formulated a long cape. This went very well along with the extension at the waist that acted as a train that trailed behind the Kiara as she walked ahead with confidence, charm, and poise. This added to the overall elegance of the ensemble.

The ruched design of the piece added to the overall texture however, the super fiery front thigh-high slit elevated the gown beyond all comparison. Even the unique color of the satin dress worked exceptionally well with the diva’s complexion. To say that the actress looked hot, would be a total understatement.

How did Kiara Advani accessorize her gown?

Advani completed her gasp-worthy ensemble with metallic silver pumps with a sleek pointed-toe style that looked superb. These shoes gave her ensemble a rather modern and well-thought-out appeal. She also kept her accessories rather minimalistic for this one, with ear-cuffs and silver cocktail rings, so that the focus remains on the magnificent gown— A wise choice indeed!

The actress’ hairstylist with a sleek braided high bun hairstyle for this look. This classy updo looked super regal, giving her gown a rather royal princess-like appeal, and we love that.

Meanwhile, her makeup artist went with a soft glam makeup look with a radiant matte base for this one. The dramatic eyes with brown, volumizing mascara, eyeshadow, and black eyeliner were a great addition. The artist also added heavily blushed, baked, and highlighted cheeks along with glossy pink lips to complete the look. This totally elevated the whole outfit.

So; what did you think of Kiara Advani’s OOTN? Please comment below to share your opinions and thoughts with us, right away.

