Mira Kapoor’s floral dress worth Rs 1,21,912 will bring you all the spring vibes even in the autumn season

Mira is a certified fashionista and has a tremendous number of stylish looks for us when it comes to easy style. Her latest outfit, a stunning floral dress, has redefined the meaning of casual chic. This particular outfit serves as the best inspiration for a gathering, brunching with friends, or just a simple get-together. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Mira chose to wear a multi-colored floral dress from the Zimmerman brand. The mid-length silhouette features an attention-seeking and refreshingly vibrant all-over floral print. The dress has a flattering V-neckline design, while the pinched shoulders with long sleeves provide an elegant touch. The dress’s bell-shaped cuffs add a hint of drama, making it suitable for both daytime and evening events. The straight hem gives it a contemporary feel while ensuring an elegant movement.

But wait, it gets better—Mira Kapoor cinched her waist with a sleek, crystal-embellished belt that adds just the right amount of sparkle. Her dress flaunts a price tag of ₹1,21,912.

Mira opted for small stud earrings that complement her floral ensemble without looking too overpowering. Her black heels matched perfectly with her dress and were a great choice! They serve the purpose of making her legs appear longer and contribute to the overall classy essence of the outfit.

Mira Kapoor opted for minimal makeup, which really allowed her natural beauty to come through with a soft touch. She chose nude eyeshadow and lips, making her appear rather neat and polished against the outstanding colors she wore in her floral dress. The perfectly applied eyeliner defined her eyes without being overpowering, and a hint of blush gave her a youthful glow.

She finished the look by sweeping her hair into loose, luscious waves—effortlessly chic, bringing an effortless charm to a look that is otherwise simply casual, fun, and alluring.

Whether you want to have a bright weekend brunch with friends or just a late-morning get-together at one of your favorite cafes, this floral dress is the perfect brunch outfit. If there's a garden party or an outdoor celebration, this would fit in perfectly and add to the cheerful quotient with its floral backdrop. With some statement accessories, it is also perfect for a romantic dinner date with your other half. If you thought florals were just for spring, think again—Mira is here to prove that they can and should reign year-round!

