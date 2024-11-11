Tamannaah Bhatia’s look in black with Serpentine bustier by Gaurav Gupta screams BOLD, proving she’s beyond the ordinary

You surely have never seen Tamannaah like this before! Tamannaah Bhatia is all set to break the fashion bar, and her recent look is proof. Gearing up for her recent movie Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’s trailer launch, the actress set our Insta feed on fire with her incredibly glamorous look in a black outfit, enough to make us scream WOW. Let’s take a closer look at it.

Tamannaah Bhatia recently shared her picture wearing the all-black outfit that is nothing short of a showstopper. All decked up for the launch of her movie trailer, she wore Gaurav Gupta’s Couture look from his Spring 2024 collection. Her bold, structured outfit featured blazer-like detailing but with a twist of dramatic collar, slipping slightly down from the one-shoulder. Complementing the open detailing of the top, the actress decided to pair it with a black bralette. But it’s not your usual bralette. It had a golden statement work that added a striking touch to the look.

When looking at her bottom, the outfit had cut-out dress-like details. The fitted bodice with a high slit in the center offers enough space to move the leg comfortably. Her overall outfit was definitely an art piece, and the actress carried it with elegance and grace.

However, it's the accessories that carried the whole look together and created a standout look. Letting her outfit take center stage, the actress chose to go for multi-layered round earrings, which was definitely a statement piece. Also, do not overdo the look, she opted for eye-catching rings.

Advertisement

Her choice of makeup was absolute perfection. The perfect long lashes accentuated with shimmery eyeshadow and defined browns kept her look polished. Whereas, the glossy lips were enough to keep staring at her face. Complementing the look, Tamannaah kept her hair tied into a sleek bun. Her neat bun let a powerful vibe come into the picture, and we can’t deny that she absolutely nailed it.

Tamannaah decided to give a final touch to her look with black pointed heels that exuded nothing less than a pure glam vibe. From head to toe, the actress's overall look was a perfect blend of bold, and elegance.

With this look, Tamannaah is all set to make us fall in love with her all over again, and we can’t wait to find out what more she has in store for us.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor channels retro charm in polka dot dress paired with a Dior bag worth Rs 2 Lacs